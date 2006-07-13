Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASKETBALL

JAMES SIGNS THREE-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CAVS LeBron James agreed early yesterday to a three-year contract extension worth about $60 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers, keeping the All-Star forward with the club through at least the 2009–10 season.The contract includes an option that would allow James to extend the deal one season, the Cavaliers reported on their Web site. The contract, which James has yet to sign, will take effect after the 2006–07 season.

James chose an extension that is for two years less than the maximum deal the Cavs could have offered under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, a five-year package worth as much as $80 million.

Also yesterday, Carmelo Anthony signed a 5-year, $80 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, one that allows him to opt out after four years. In Los Angeles, Vladimir Radmanovic signed his contract with the Lakers, completing his crosstown journey from the rival Clippers. Matt Harpring signed the four-year, $25 million deal he agreed to last week with the Utah Jazz, who also completed a trade for veteran guard Derek Fisher,hoping the added leadership can get the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2003. Utah sent guards Devin Brown, Keith McLeod, and Andre Owens to Golden State for Fisher, who played eight seasons with the Lakers and the last two years with the Warriors.

The Nets announced that they signed Marcus Williams and Josh Boone,teammates at Connecticut whom they picked 22nd and 23rd, respectively, in last month’s draft. Under the rookie salary scale,Williams, a guard, will make $1.89 million and Boone, a forward,$1.82 million in the first two years of the deals,which run through 2007–08.

HOUSTON FINALIZES TRADE FOR BATTIER The Houston Rockets finalized a trade yesterday that brought Shane Battier from Memphis for Stromile Swift and Rudy Gay. The 6-foot-8-inch Battier played his first five NBA seasons with the Grizzlies and is the franchise’s career leader in games played (396) and steals (507).

Gay, a 6-foot-9-inch forward from UConn, started 59 games and averaged 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds last season. He signed a two-year deal with team options for a third and fourth year immediately after the trade was completed.The 6-foot-9-inch Swift returns to Memphis after one disappointing season in Houston, during which he averaged 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.

HOCKEY

SUTTER STEPS DOWN AS FLAMES COACH Darryl Sutter stepped down as head coach of the Calgary Flames yesterday and handed over coaching duties to assistant Jim Playfair. Sutter will continue his role as Flames general manager. The 47-year-old Sutter compiled a 107–73–26 record in two-plus seasons behind the Calgary bench, joining the Flames after head coaching stints in Chicago and San Jose.

BASEBALL

D-RAYS SEND HUFF TO ASTROS FOR PROSPECTS The Houston Astros acquired third baseman Aubrey Huff from the Tampa Bay Devil Rays for two minor league prospects yesterday. The 30-year-old Huff is hitting .283 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in 63 games this season. He is Tampa Bay’s career leader in games (798), runs (399), hits (868), doubles (173), home runs (128), extra-base hits (307), and RBI (449).

