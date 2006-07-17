Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HORSE RACING

BARBARO ENJOYS ‘COMFORTABLE’ NIGHT Barbaro spent another “comfortable” day in the intensive care unit at the George D. Widener Hospital for Large Animals in Kennet Square, P.A., and his veterinarian reports the Kentucky Derby winner’s attitude “remains positive.”

There was no indication Barbaro’s condition had improved since 80% his left rear hoof wall was removed Wednesday to combat the often-fatal disease laminitis. For the third straight day, though, Dr. Dean Richardson said the colt’s condition remained stable.

“His vital signs are good and his attitude remains positive,” Richardson in a statement released by the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center.” He is acceptably comfortable today, and his appetite remains excellent.”

Barbaro had another restful night, Richardson said yesterday, and assistant trainer Peter Brette emerged after a morning visit and said the colt “is in a good frame of mind.”

“He was bright,” Brette added.” He sort of at least had a bit of sparkle in his eye.”

HOCKEY

LINDROS SET TO JOIN STARS Eric Lindros is set to change teams again.The oftinjured center planned to sign a one-year deal with the Dallas Stars, a team official told the Associated Press yesterday on condition of anonymity because the contract wasn’t finished yet.

Lindros had 11 goals and 11 assists last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, his hometown team, but was limited to 33 games after injuring his wrist against the Stars.

Injuries have been the story for Lindros, who has missed at least 10 games in 11 of his 12 NHL seasons. Concussions have been his biggest concern, and the 33-year-old Lindros was forced to sit out the entire 2000-01 campaign after he was leveled by New Jersey’s Scott Stevens during a playoff game the season before.

He has sustained eight concussions and played an average of only 59 games per season. A long dispute with his first team, the Philadelphia Flyers, led to his trade to the Rangers in the summer of 2001.

TENNIS

PHILIPPOUSSIS SURGES TO HALL OF FAME TITLE Mark Philippoussis beat eighth-seeded Justin Gimelstob 6-3, 7-5 to win the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships yesterday in Newport, R.I. Philippoussis, ranked no. 214 in the world entering the tournament, didn’t lose serve in the entire tournament, showing some of the form that had him ranked no. 9 two years ago. It was his first title since winning Shanghai in 2003.

A 2003 Wimbledon finalist, Philippoussis won 87% of his first-serve points for the second straight day. He had 15 aces after getting 16 in Saturday’s semifinal win.

GOLF

WADKINS TAKES SENIOR PLAYES CHAMPIONSHIP Bobby Wadkins overcame a four-stroke deficit, 95-degree heat and a wild adventure on the final hole to win the Senior Players Championship for his first major victory on the 50-and-older circuit. The 54-year-old Wadkins shot a 4-under 68 – making five straight birdies on the back nine – to charge past third-round leader Loren Roberts and Jim Thorpe, whose 69 on yesterday made him the tournament’s runner-up for a third time.

– Associated Press