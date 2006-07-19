Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SOCCER

JUVENTUS APPEALS LEAGUE DEMOTION

Juventus is appealing its demotion to Serie B and the loss of two Serie A titles in Italy’s match-fixing scandal. The club filed an appeal late Monday, arguing that the sanctions were excessive, club spokesman Roberto Patriarca said yesterday. Lazio, Fiorentina, and AC Milan also confirmed yesterday that they will appeal their punishments.

An Italian sports tribunal on Friday relegated Juventus, Lazio, and Fiorentina to the second division. AC Milan escaped demotion but was given a 15-point penalty and banned from European play in the upcoming season. Juventus was handed a 30-point penalty, Fiorentina 12 points, and Lazio seven. The sports tribunal also sanctioned 19 former officials and referees for influencing the outcome of matches.

Prosecutors in Naples, Rome, Parma, and Turin are conducting separate criminal probes into sports fraud, illegal betting, and false bookkeeping — but any indictments could take months.

ARENA LANDS WITH RED BULLS

Bruce Arena didn’t have to wait long to find a new job.The former U.S. national team coach was hired by Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls yesterday. Last Friday, the U.S. Soccer Federation opted not to renew Arena’s contract with the national team.

Arena will replace interim coach Richie Williams, who was elevated to the top spot when head coach Mo Johnston was fired on June 27. In five games under Williams, New York was 1–3–1. The Red Bulls are 3–6–8 this season — the fewest wins in the league — and are last in the Eastern Conference with 17 points.

Arena won more than twice as many games than any other U.S. coach and led the team to the quarterfinals at the 2002 World Cup, the team’s best showing. But America failed to advance to the second round in Germany this summer.

Before taking over the national team, Arena won or shared five NCAA titles as coach of Virginia and two MLS championships with D.C. United.

HOCKEY

LEAFS SIGN PECA TO ONE-YEAR DEAL

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran center Michael Peca to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. The 32-year-old Toronto native earned $3.99 million last season with the Edmonton Oilers. After a slow start, he recorded six goals and five assists in 24 playoff games. He was traded to Edmonton from the Islanders last August 3 in exchange for forward Mike York and a fourth-round draft pick.

— Associated Press