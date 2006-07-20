Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASEBALL

RED SOX LOCK UP BECKETT WITH THREE-YEAR EXTENSION It didn’t take Josh Beckett long to start paying dividends on his new contract extension.

“Way to make us look good,” Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein said yesterday, grabbing a seat next to the team’s next ace after the pitcher celebrated his three-year, $30 million deal by leading Boston to its second consecutive 1–0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

“He threw the ball so well, I think Theo just gave him a three-year deal,” manager Terry Francona said in his postgame meeting with the press. After reporters chuckled, he added: “No, I’m serious.”

The Red Sox locked Beckett up for $30 million through the 2009 season, with a club option for 2010 that could bring the total value of the deal to $40 million if he reaches certain incentives. A hard-throwing right-hander, Beckett was the MVP of the World Series for the Florida Marlins in 2003 when he shut out the New YorkYankees in the sixth and final game. He was 15–8 with a 3.38 ERA last year for Florida despite ending his season September 23 because of tendinitis in his right shoulder.Although he’s been inconsistent and given up homers at an alarming rate this season — 27 in his first 19 starts, far surpassing his previous career high of 16 — Beckett is tied for the AL lead with 12 wins. In all, he is 12–5 with a 4.78 ERA this season.

METS, ROYALS SWAP MINOR LEAGUE INFIELDERS The Kansas City Royals sent Ruben Gotay to the Mets for Jeff Keppinger in a swap of minor league infielders yesterday. Gotay will be assigned to Triple-A Norfolk and Keppinger will play at Triple-A Omaha.

The 23-year-old Gotay was hitting .264 with nine home runs and 43 RBI for Omaha this season.The switch-hitting second baseman played 130 games for Kansas City in the past two years, batting .242 with six homers and 45 RBI.

The 26-year-old Keppinger hit .299 with two homers and 26 RBI for Norfolk.The second baseman played 33 games for the Mets in 2004, hitting .284 with three home runs and nine RBI.

NATS DUMP CASTILLA Third baseman Vinny Castilla was released by the San Diego Padres yesterday, an unpopular move in the clubhouse and one that likely will hasten the NL West leaders’ search for a replacement before the trading deadline. Although his defense was solid, the 39-year-old Castilla was hitting just .232 with four homers and 23 RBI.

SOCCER

PARREIRA QUITS AS BRAZIL COACH Carlos Alberto Parreira quit as coach of Brazil on yesterday, three weeks after his team was eliminated by France in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Parreira guided Brazil to its fourth Cup title in 1994. His team was laden with all-stars this year, making it a favorite to win the World Cup. But the team looked lethargic in its early wins against Croatia, Australia, Japan, and Ghana. In the quarterfinal lost to France, which beat Brazil 3–0 in the 1998 Cup final, Thierry Henry scored the lone goal and sent Brazil home.

ZIDANE COULD FACE FIFA SANCTIONS His reputation already dented, Zinedine Zidane faces possible sanctions for head-butting Marco Materazzi in the World Cup final. Zidane, who retired after the July 9 final, will appear before a FIFA disciplinary panel today in Zurich. The former France captain could be fined, receive a symbolic ban and be stripped of his “Golden Ball” award as the best player in the tournament. Zidane, who had a stellar 18-year career, said he attacked Materazzi because the Italian defender insulted his mother and sister. Materazzi denied insulting Zidane’s mother, and appeared last week before the FIFA committee. The Inter Milan player also faces a possible fine and match ban.

– Associated Press