Sports Desk

SOCCER

ZIDANE, MATERAZZI SUSPENDED BY FIFA Zinedine Zidane will perform community service as penance for his infamous head butt on Marco Materazzi in the World Cup final. Materazzi didn’t get off unscathed, either.

The French midfielder, voted the best player in the championships, also was fined $6,000 by FIFA yesterday and agreed to work with children in lieu of a three-game suspension.The penalty is irrelevant because at 34, Zidane has retired from soccer.

Materazzi, the Italian defender who provoked the head butt by insulting Zidane, was suspended for two games and fined $4,000.

Zidane has said he attacked Materazzi because he insulted his mother and sister. Materazzi denied disparaging Zidane’s mother.FIFA said Materazzi was punished for “repeatedly provoking Zidane.” Materazzi will miss Italy’s opening two Euro 2008 qualifiers against Lithuania on September 2 and France on September 6.

BASEBALL

BRAVES ADD WICKMAN TO STRUGGLING BULLPEN Sensing a playoff surge, the Atlanta Braves traded for proven closer Bob Wickman, sending a minor leaguer to the Cleveland Indians yesterday to address a lingering weakness.The 37-year-old Wickman has been successful on 15 of 18 save chances this season, and tied for the AL lead last year with 45 saves. To get him, Atlanta traded Class-A catcher Max Ramirez. Wickman is 1–4 with a 4.18 ERA in 29 games this season. He is the Indians’ career saves leader with 138 and has a lifetime record of 60–55 with a 3.64 ERA and 229 saves in 14 seasons.

RED SOX PUT WAKEFIELD ON DL WITH BROKEN RIB Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield has a broken rib and is expected to spend at least three weeks on the disabled list, manager Terry Francona said yesterday. Francona said Wakefield doesn’t remember how he injured himself.It might have been from sleeping on it wrong.The 39-year-old Wakefield, the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox, is 7–8 with a 4.14 ERA this season. In a 14-year career, he is 151–131 and also has 22 saves.

HOCKEY

OILERS GIVE MACTAVISH FOUR-YEAR EXTENSION The Edmonton Oilers gave coach Craig MacTavish and president Patrick LaForge four-year contract extensions yesterday.The 47-year-old MacTavish guided the Oilers to their first Stanley Cup final since 1990 this season. He has a 190–139–47–34 record in five seasons with the Oilers. Laforge took over as president and CEO in 2000.

TENNIS

SERENA WILLIAMS WILL NEED WILD CARD FOR U.S. OPENTwo-time winner Serena Williams has entered the U.S.Open, but will need a wild-card spot for the main draw because she is ranked 139th in the world.Williams, the U.S. Open winner in 1999 and 2002, had been sidelined with a left knee injury for six months.She made her comeback this week at an Ohio tournament.

BASKETBALL

NUGGETS LOCK UP NENE WITH SIX-YEAR DEAL Nuggets power forward Nene made signed a six-year, $60 million contract to stay in Denver yesterday. Nene, a 23-year-old center with career averages of 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds, played just three minutes last year before blowing out a knee in the season opener.

