Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TENNIS

BLAKE DOWNS RODDICK FOR RCA TITLE Top-seeded James Blake won a tiebreaker in the third set to beat second-seeded Andy Roddick 4–6, 6–4, 7–6 (5) and win the RCA Championships yesterday in Indianapolis. It was Blake’s second career win over Roddick in eight tries. Roddick still hasn’t won a tournament this year.

Roddick finished with 17 aces, but was consistently frustrated by Blake’s foot speed. In the tiebreaker, Blake chased down one of many balls that appeared unreachable to go up 6–4. Roddick served an ace to make it 6–5, but Blake closed it out on the next point.

HOCKEY

ARBITRATOR AWARDS BRIERE $5 MILLION Buffalo Sabres captain Daniel Briere was awarded a one-year, $5 million contract by an arbitrator yesterday. The Sabres have 48 hours to decide whether they will sign Briere or allow him to become an unrestricted free agent.

FOOTBALL

LAW AGREES TO FIVE-YEAR DEAL WITH CHIEFS chiefs Pro Bowl cornerback Ty Law agreed to a five-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Law spent last season with the New York Jets, leading the NFL with 10 interceptions. He will rejoin coach Herman Edwards in Kansas City. Edwards left the Jets for the Chiefs in January, and has vowed to rebuild a defense that has been near the bottom of the league for five years.

– Associated Press