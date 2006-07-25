Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASEBALL

SOURCE: WHITE SOX CLOSE TO TRADE FOR SORIANO The Chicago White Sox are “extremely close” to trading for Nationals outfielder Alfonso Soriano, according to a report on ESPN.com.The Nationals have great interest in pitcher Brandon McCarthy.

Soriano joined Washington last off-season in a trade from Texas, and the Nationals shifted him from second base to left field. He’s batting .288 with 31 homers, 62 RBI, and 25 steals.The slugger, who is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season, said Sunday he wanted to remain in Washington but doubted he and the Nationals could agree to a contract extension before the deadline.

FOOTBALL

WILLIAMS UNDERGOES ARM SURGERY Ricky Williams had successful surgery on his broken left forearm, but there is no timetable for his return to the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

Williams was hurt Saturday night in the first half of the Argonauts’ win over Saskatchewan when he used his hand to break his fall on the turf at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.The running back underwent surgery for an hour on Sunday, and the team said yesterday that the operation was “by all accounts successful.”

Williams is expected to miss at least four to six weeks of the CFL season. Argonauts coach Michael (Pinball) Clemons will provide a possible return date for Williams early next week, the team said. He is playing in the CFL because he was suspended by the NFL for one year after a fourth positive drug test. Williams is still under contract with the Miami Dolphins.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone with the Dolphins,” Argos president Keith Pelley said, “but their medical people have talked to our medical people about Ricky’s injury.”

SOCCER

BROWNS OWNER CONSIDERS PURCHASE OF ASTON VILLA Cleveland Browns owner Randy Lerner is exploring investments in Britain that could include the purchase of English soccer club Aston Villa. Bill Bonsiewicz, a Browns spokesman, would not comment on British news reports yesterday saying Lerner is one of several businessmen bidding for Birmingham-based Aston Villa.

Lerner, a billionaire and former chairman of credit card giant MBNA, assumed ownership of the Browns in 2002 following the death of his father, Al.

If Lerner does purchase Aston Villa, he would be the second NFL owner to buy a club in England’s Premier League.Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Malcolm Glazer purchased Manchester United in 2005, sparking protests by fans worried Glazer would be more devoted to making money than winning.

HORSE RACING

ENGLISH JOCKEY IN HOT WATER AFTER HEAD-BUTTING HORSE Jockey Paul O’Neill will be investigated by the sport’s governing body after television replays showed him head-butting his horse, City Affair.

The Horseracing Regulatory Authority made the decision yesterday to hold an inquiry after reviewing TV footage from the incident at the Stratford races on Sunday.

“We haven’t got a date set, but we are going to go for some time next week — our inquiry day is usually on the Thursday,”an HRA spokesman, Owen Byrne, said.

City Affair was being unruly in the parade ring, ultimately throwing the 26-year-old O’Neill. The jockey got to his feet and grabbed the reins, pulling the horse to him, before lowering the butt of his helmet into it. City Affair went on to finish fourth in the two-mile event. O’Neill was given a caution by stewards for his use of the whip in the race.

