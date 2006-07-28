Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOCKEY DEVILS ACCEPT ARBITRATOR’S RULING, SIGN GOMEZ The Devils re-signed Scott Gomez to a one-year, $5 million contract yesterday, ending speculation that the team would be unable to fit the 26-year-old forward’s contract under the NHL’s salary cap. The details of the contract were confirmed to the Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who requested anonymity because the team had not yet announced the signing. The Devils did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment. Gomez was awarded $5 million by an arbitrator on Tuesday. According to the person familiar with the negotiations, the Devils went to arbitration offering Gomez $3.5 million, while Gomez sought $6.5 million.

FOOTBALL TITANS AGREE TO TERMS WITH BOTH YOUNG, WHITE Vince Young, the no. 3 overall pick out of Texas, agreed to a five-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, with $25.7 million guaranteed and an overall value that could reach $58 million with option and roster bonuses.That would top the six-year deal for the top draft pick, defensive end Mario Williams of Houston.The Titans also agreed to terms with running back LenDale White, a day before the first practice Friday afternoon.

GOLF WIE SHARES SECOND-ROUND LEAD AT EVIAN MASTERS Michelle Wie is tied for the lead at a tournament again.Wie sank six birdies for a share of the lead yesterday. Wie shot a 6-under 66 in the second round of the Evian Masters on Thursday to share the lead with Lorena Ochoa and Karrie Webb. It’s the fourth time the 16-year-old from Hawaii has had a share of the lead as a professional — though she’s still looking for her first victory.

— Associated Press