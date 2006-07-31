Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASEBALL

SUTTER INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME Bruce Sutter didn’t leave baseball the way he wanted, booed relentlessly when injuries sapped his talent. That doesn’t matter any more.

Eighteen years after he hung up his spikes for good, Sutter was inducted yesterday into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“I am in awe,” said Sutter, who joined Hoyt Wilhelm, Rollie Fingers, and Dennis Eckersley as the only relief pitchers in the Hall. “I wish I could turn back the clock and play one more game.

Although Sutter was the lone player selected by the Baseball Writers Association of America, he was part of the largest class of inductees in Hall of Fame history. Seventeen players and executives from baseball’s segregated past, all of them deceased, were also inducted, including Effa Manley, the first woman to be so honored.

TRACK AND FIELD

COACH: GATLIN VICTIM OF SABOTAGE While his coach claimed Justin Gatlin’s positive drug test was a result of sabotage, the leader of the World Anti-Doping Agency yesterday called for the American sprinter to be banned for “up to life” if the results are confirmed.

Gatlin’s coach, Trevor Graham, said in an interview on Jamaican television that the Olympic and world champion and co-world-record holder in the 100 meters was the victim of a setup.

“We are 100% sure who it is,” Graham said. “The individual that did it, it’s an individual that we fired and we went back and hired … he came to the Kansas relay and was [upset] with Justin.”

GOLF

PAVIN WINS U.S. BANK Corey Pavin‘s putting prowess carried him to his first PGA Tour victory in 10 years.The 46-year-old Pavin closed with a 3-under 67 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory over Madison native Jerry Kelly in the U.S. Bank Championship. Pavin, whose last victory came in the 1996 Colonial, earned his 15th tour victory with precise putting and a timely eagle on the par-4 eighth. Kelly also finished with a 67. Jeff Sluman (64) was 17 under, Frank Lickliter (69) and D.J. Trahan (69) followed at 15 under and Woody Austin (65), Joey Sindelar (67) and Billy Andrade (68) were 14 under.

