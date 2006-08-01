Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOCKEY

HASEK RETURNS TO HOCKEYTOWN Dominik Hasek was the final piece of Detroit’s championship puzzle in 2001. The Red Wings are now looking for a repeat performance.

The Red Wings took a page out of their history book while looking toward the future, and signed the 41-year-old Dominator yesterday to a one-year contract worth $750,000.

“We really see Dom coming into training camp as our no. 1 goaltender,” general manager Ken Holland said. “Bringing Dom back is a real positive for our team and is very exciting.”

Hasek, who helped the Wings to their most recent Stanley Cup title in 2002,is returning to Detroit after an injury-plagued season with the Ottawa Senators. He joins another Red Wings Cup-winner, Chris Osgood, who was brought back as a reserve.

BASKETBALL

BUCKS TRADE MAGLOIRE TO BLAZERS The Milwaukee Bucks traded center Jamaal Magloire to the Portland Trail Blazers for guard Steve Blake, forward Brian Skinner, and center Ha Seung-Jin yesterday. Blake, 26, played in 68 games for Portland last season and averaged 8.2 points per game, a career high.The 6-foot-3 guard has career averages of 6.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in four NBA seasons.

FOOTBALL

SABAN TURNS DOWN DINNER WITH PRESIDENT BUSH When the White House extended an invitation to dine with President Bush, Dan Marino accepted. But Miami Dolphins coach Nick Saban said no. Saban said his obligations at training camp took priority over the chance to spend an evening with the president. Politics weren’t a factor, he said.

“It was really a tough decision,” Saban said yesterday. “I feel like my first responsibility is our team. That in no way disrespects the importance of the opportunity I would have loved to have had to spend dinner with the president.”

ATLANTA’S FINNERAN DONE FOR SEASON The Atlanta Falcons’ worst fears were realized yesterday when an MRI examination confirmed that veteran wide receiver Brian Finneran, an integral part of the team’s passing game, sustained a seasonending injury during a Sunday night practice.

LEINART A NO-SHOW; PATRIOTS’ BRADY MIA Arizona rookie quarterback Matt Leinart stayed out of the sun yesterday, as did veteran counterpart Tom Brady, who was mysteriously absent from workouts with the New England Patriots.

Leinart missed the first day of practice while contract negotiations went on between the Cardinals and representatives of the first-round pick. Brady, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, missed his third straight practice, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t say why his quarterback wasn’t on the field.

BUSH EXPECTED TO SIGN CONTRACT, PRACTICE WITH SAINTS With his contract done more than a week before he thought it might be, Reggie Bush scrambled to get to the New Orleans Saints’ training camp here by Monday evening. Bush’s deal is worth up to $62 million, with a little more than $26.3 million guaranteed.

