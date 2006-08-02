Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOOTBALL

SHOCKEY SUSTAINS MILD CONCUSSION IN GIANTS PRACTICE New York Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey sustained a mild concussion in a collision with safety Will Demps, the team said yesterday.

The three-time Pro Bowl player was injured late in the Giants’ evening practice on Monday. Shockey was taken to a hospital and released Monday night, but still was experiencing headaches yesterday morning, said Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon, who doubted that Shockey would practice yesterday.

BASEBALL

VARITEK PLACED ON DL WITH KNEE INJURY Jason Varitek was placed on the disabled list yesterday with a twisted left knee, leaving the Boston Red Sox without their captain and catcher.

Varitek left Monday night’s 9–8 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the bottom of the third inning, when his backup, Doug Mirabelli, pinch hit. An inning earlier, Varitek rounded second base then walked gingerly back to the bag. He scored on Wily Mo Pena‘s triple and caught the top of the third.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FOUR HURRICANES SUSPENDED FOR FLORIDA STATE GAME Four Miami Hurricane players, including running back Tyrone Moss and receiver Ryan Moore, were suspended for the September 4 season opener against Florida State because they violated team policy.

Linebacker James Bryant and receiver Rashaun Jones also were suspended, coach Larry Coker said yesterday.

HORSE RACING

VETERINARIAN: BARBARO’S RIGHT HIND LEG HEALING WELL Barbaro’s right hind bones are healing so well his cast could have been off by now, if not for the laminitis in his other hind leg. Dr. Dean Richardson said yesterday that the painful hoof disease the Kentucky Derby winner has is preventing the cast from being removed because the colt could not protect himself by bearing more weight on the left hind.

— Associated Press