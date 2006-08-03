Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

REPORT: SOONERS KICK BOMAR OFF TEAM Oklahoma quarterback Rhett Bomar will not play for the Sooners this season following an investigation by the team, according to a television report.

Oklahoma confirmed two players had been permanently dismissed by the team but did not identify them. The school said the players violated NCAA rules by working at a private business and taking “payment over an extended period of time in excess of time actually worked.”

Oklahoma City station KWTV reported that Bomar, who set an Oklahoma freshman record with 2,018 passing yards after becoming the starter in the second game last season, was one of the two players. Oklahoma City television station KOCO reported that Bomar’s roommate, offensive lineman J.D. Quinn, was the second player.

Bomar started Oklahoma’s final 11 games and completed 54% of his passes, while throwing 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

FOOTBALL

COWBOYS LOCK UP WILLIAMS THROUGH 2010 The Dallas Cowboys signed safety Roy Williams to a five-year deal yesterday worth $25.2 million, with $11.1 million guaranteed.Williams was entering the final year of his rookie contract.The new contract gives him a raise this season and locks him up for four more years, through 2010. Williams, who turns 26 this month, already is a three-time Pro Bowl player feared for his bone-jarring tackles. He had 81 tackles, three interceptions, 2 1/2 sacks, and a touchdown last season, his first without Darren Woodson on the club.

CHIEFS ACQUIRE BENNETT IN TRADE WITH SAINTS The Kansas City Chiefs acquired running back Michael Bennett from the New Orleans Saints yesterday, but insisted that didn’t mean Priest Holmes would retire. Holmes, holder of many Chiefs rushing and touchdown records, is being held out of contact by doctors because of a neck and spinal cord injury he sustained in a game last October at San Diego. The Saints traded Bennett for an undisclosed choice in the 2007 NFL draft. Bennett, who signed as a free agent with New Orleans in March, appeared in 64 games with Minnesota. His best year was 2002 when he had 1,296 yards on 255 carries.

BASEBALL

VARITEK OUT AT LEAST A MONTH Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek will have surgery today to repair torn cartilage in his left knee, and he is expected to miss at least a month.

“I talked to them about a limited role.They said,‘Let’s get it taken care of.We’d rather have you at 100% than 25%,’ ” he said before last night’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

The Red Sox captain is batting .243 with 11 homers and 50 RBI this year. He will be replaced for now by Doug Mirabelli. Ken Huckaby was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to serve as a backup.

— Associated Press