Sports Desk

FOOTBALL

SHOCKEY RETURNS TO PRACTICE FOLLOWING CONCUSSION Jeremy Shockey made two nice plays yesterday as he participated in team drills for the first time since he sustained a concussion while going for a pass last week.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end rejoined the Giants’ first-team offense during morning practice. He made a leaping grab of a 25-yard pass from Eli Manning and a sliding, juggling catch on a ball thrown by backup Tim Hasselbeck.

Shockey suffered the concussion, the first of his career, when he was hit by safety Will Demps last Monday while going for a pass during a team drill.Two days later he appeared subdued as he described experiencing headaches, nausea and sensitivity to light.

EAGLES INK DAWKINS TO EXTENSION Brian Dawkins agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Eagles yesterday that could keep the five-time Pro Bowl safety in Philadelphia through the 2008 season. Dawkins, who will turn 33 in October, was to earn $3 million in the final year of his contract this season.Terms of the new deal weren’t immediately known. Dawkins is the leader of a star-studded defense that played far below expectations last season. A second-round pick from Clemson in 1996, Dawkins has averaged 94 tackles per season, and his 28 interceptions are the fifth-highest total in team history.

BASKETBALL

STERN: HORNETS GOING BACK TO NEW ORLEANS IN 2007 NBA commissioner David Stern says he expects the Hornets to play all their home games in New Orleans by the 2007–08 season. The team has scheduled just six home games for New Orleans in the upcoming season, with the other 35 in Oklahoma City, where the Hornets temporarily relocated after Hurricane Katrina. Team owner George Shinn expects the team to return home permanently, but said last month he wouldn’t rule out a move elsewhere. However, Stern said a permanent return to New Orleans was the only option at present.

“It will happen,” Stern said yesterday in Guangzhou, China, where the U.S.national team is playing a pair of warmups for the World Championships in Japan later this month. “We ultimately decide where their games will be scheduled,” Stern said. “The following years, our plans are for them to play 41 games in New Orleans.”

