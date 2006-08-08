Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASEBALL

Diamondbacks Acquire Livan Hernandez From Nationals

Livan Hernandez was traded by the Washington Nationals to the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday for a pair of minor league pitchers.

The 31-year-old Hernandez is 9–8 this season with a career-high 5.34 ERA in 24 starts.The right-hander has been hampered by a sore knee for most of the season but had the latest in a string of strong outings Sunday allowing two runs over seven innings at San Diego.

“Obviously it’s tough to trade a Livan,”Washington general manager Jim Bowden said.”We love Livan, but we’re not here to win tomorrow.We’re here to win for the long term.”

The Nationals received two 23-year old prospects: right-hander Garrett Mock and left-hander Matt Chico. Both will report to Washington’s Double-A affiliate, Harrisburg of the Eastern League.

CYCLING

Landis: Officials Have An Agenda

Floyd Landis took shots at cycling and anti-doping officials in his first interview since a second drug test showed he had synthetic testosterone in his body during his Tour de France victory.

In an interview with USA Today in yesterday’s editions, the American cyclist said he has been treated unfairly and cannot properly defend himself against doping accusations.

“There’s some kind of agenda there I just don’t know what it is,” he said. “I put in more than 20,000 kilometers of training for the Tour. I won the Tour of California, Paris-Nice, and the Tour de Georgia. I was tested eight times at the Tour de France, four times before [Stage 17], and three times after, including three blood tests.”

Landis said the media knew the result of each of his urine samples before he did, including the original July 27 revelation of the “A” sample positive.

BASKETBALL

Wizards Decide Not To Match Knicks’ Offer for Jeffries

Having found a cheaper and more enthusiastic alternative in DeShawn Stevenson, the Washington Wizards said yesterday they won’t match the Knicks’ offer sheet for restricted free agent Jared Jeffries.

The Wizards had seven days to match the Knicks’ five-year, $30 million deal.They spent the week signing Stevenson — who, like Jeffries, is known for his perimeter defense — to a contract that will pay him the NBA minimum of $932,000 for the upcoming season.

FOOTBALL

Broncos Name Undrafted Rookie No. 1 RB for Preseason Opener

Broncos rookie running back Mike Bell was shaking with excitement after Mike Shanahan informed him he’d been elevated to the top running back position. Bell couldn’t believe he’d bypassed Ron Dayne and Tatum Bell. Yesterday, Mike Bell was running with the first-team offense. Tatum Bell is second on the depth chart and Dayne third.

“This is a dream come true,”said Bell, an undrafted rookie out of Arizona who grew up a Broncos fan. “For [coach Mike Shanahan] to give me the opportunity to be the starter [for] a great organization like this is a blessing.”

Mike Bell’s leap to the top of the depth chart is even quicker than Terrell Davis, who came into camp as a sixthround draft pick in 1995 and won the starting running back job by the first week of the season.