Sports Desk

BASEBALL

Gardenhire: Liriano Has 99.999% Chance of DL

Francisco Liriano’s determination to pitch with pain looks like it will land him on the disabled list.

“You want percentages, it would be 99.999 that he would go on the disabled list,” Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Liriano — 12–3 with a league-leading 2.19 ERA — missed a start on August 2 with inflammation in his left forearm, but returned to the rotation on Monday night against the Tigers. He gave up four runs and a season-high 10 hits in just four innings, saying after the game that the pain had gotten worse and moved closer to his elbow.

Indians agree to $14 million deal with Lee

Indians pitcher Cliff Lee signed a $14 million, three-year contract extension with the club yesterday, another long-term commitment by the Indians to a young, proven player it feels can get them back to a championship run.

Yankees Minor Leaguer Suspended 50 Games

Major League Baseball suspended Yankees minor league pitcher Daniel McCutchen for 50 games yesterday for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The righthander plays for the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs of the South Atlantic League, where he is 1–0 with one save and a 2.14 ERA in seven games.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nebraska Hires UTEP’s Sadler

Doc Sadler was introduced as Nebraska’s new men’s basketball coach yesterday, a week after Barry Collier resigned to become Butler’s athletic director.

The 46-year-old Sadler, who spent the past two seasons at Texas-El Paso, takes over a program that hasn’t won a conference championship since sharing the Big Seven title in 1949–50 and is winless in six NCAA tournament appearances.

— Associated Press