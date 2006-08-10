Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TENNIS

Davenport Falls to Stosur At Indian Wells

Lindsay Davenport’s comeback ended with a 7–6 (4), 4–6, 3–6 loss to Australian Samantha Stosur in the JPMorgan Chase Open yesterday. Out since March because of a back injury, Davenport battled her own errors and lack of fitness in her first tournament since Indian Wells. Davenport has an 8–4 match record in four tournaments this year, with the U.S. Open three weeks away. She has slipped to 10th in the rankings.

HOCKEY

Sinden Steps Down As Bruins’ President

He was coach when Bobby Orr made his celebratory flop during the Bruins’ 1970 championship, the general manager who brought Hall of Famers like Ray Bourque to Boston, and president as the team slipped into mediocrity.

Yesterday, Harry Sinden became the latest figure in the team’s off-season shake-up. Sinden resigned as president after 17 years to become an adviser to team owner Jeremy Jacobs. Sinden, 74, had become synonymous with the franchise after more than 40 years with the Bruins. But the team is reorganizing, hiring Peter Chiarelli as general manager and Dave Lewis as coach as it tries to win its first Stanley Cup since 1972.

FOOTBALL

Bruschi Has Surgery On Broken Wrist

Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi had surgery yesterday on his broken wrist and will miss the entire preseason while it heals. Bruschi, entering his 11th season with the Patriots, was hurt on July 31, and hasn’t practiced since.

On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick confirmed that Bruschi had a broken wrist and would not play in any exhibition games. Belichick hasn’t said which wrist Bruschi broke or whether he would be ready for the regular season opener against Buffalo.

BASKETBALL

Anthony Okay After Suffering Knee Injury

Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony had no swelling or pain yesterday and was walking normally, one day after hyperextending his knee while playing for the U.S. national team in China. Anthony is considered day-today, the Nuggets said.

— Associated Press