Sports Desk

TENNIS

Nadal Falls to Berdych At Toronto Masters

A rusty Rafael Nadal lost 6–1 3–6 6–2 to Tomas Berdych at the Toronto Masters yesterday, ending hopes of a final against Roger Federer. After cruising through the opening two rounds in straight sets, Nadal had appeared on a collision course for a Sunday showdown with arch-rival and world no. 1 Federer.

But Berdych spoiled those plans against the defending champion, who was playing in his first event since losing to Federer in the Wimbledon final.

Federer dropped a set last night before downing Russian Dmitry Tursunov 6–3, 5–7, 6–0 for a place in the quarterfinals.

FOOTBALL

Roethlisberger To Start Preseason Opener

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will start the Steelers’ exhibition game at Arizona on Saturday, two months to the day that he broke his jaw and nose and sustained other facial injuries in a serious accident in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger will be replaced by backup Charlie Batch, likely before the end of the first quarter unless either team goes on a long scoring drive. Most of the playing time is expected to go to the quarterbacks competing for the no. 3 job, free agent Shane Boyd and fifth-round draft pick Omar Jacobs.

BASKETBALL

Bucks, Nuggets Swap Swingmen

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired guard-forward Ruben Patterson yesterday from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for veteran forward Joe Smith in a move to bolster the benches for each team.

Patterson played in 26 games with the Nuggets after being acquired in a deadline deal with Portland on February 23. He averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds last season.

Smith is joining his sixth team. The former no. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft averaged 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 44 games for the Bucks last season. His best season was 1996-–97, when he averaged 18.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for Golden State.

BASEBALL

Pavano Hit Hard In Single-A Rehab Start

Yankees right-hander Carl Pavano threw 2 2/3 innings last night in his first minor league rehabilitation start since surgery in May for a bone chip above his right elbow. Pitching for Class-A Tampa against the Daytona Cubs, Pavano allowed three runs, five hits, one intentional walk, striking out one.He has not pitched in the major leagues since June 27, 2005.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Pavano, who threw 28 of 42 pitches for strikes, said.”I felt like today I probably could have thrown more. I’m excited to get out there again on Tuesday.”

— Associated Press