Sports Desk

FOOTBALL

Redskins RB Clinton Portis Hurts Shoulder

Running back Clinton Portis hurt his left shoulder on the Washington Redskins‘ opening series last night and left the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

X-rays were negative, but the Redskins immediately sent him for an MRI test within the stadium to see if he had damaged tissue around the shoulder.

Portis opened by carrying for 8 yards, then blocked on pass plays. He didn’t return for the next series, and headed for the locker room a little while later without his jersey to get the shoulder tested.

GOLF

Wilson Gets First PGA Win at International

Now Dean Wilson can be known for something other than being Annika Sorenstam‘s playing partner.

The 36-year-old Hawaiian, paired with Sorenstam when she became the first woman in 58 years to play on the PGA Tour at the 2003 Colonial, earned his first win on tour yesterday.

He birdied the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at the International at Castle Pines, topping Tom Lehman, who was trying to become the first Ryder Cup captain to win a PGA Tour event during his term since Jack Nicklaus won the Masters in 1986.

BASKETBALL

Carmelo, Team USA Bounce Back Against Lithuania

With Carmelo Anthony back at full strength, the United States had little trouble with Lithuania.

Something that Jerry Colangelo has told me over and over again — “Don’t judge us until this thing is over”— kept bouncing around my brain in the wee hours of yesterday morning as I watched Team USA take apart Lithuania 111–88 in tuneup game no. 4 heading into the World Championship.

Anthony, who hyperextended his knee and left in the second quarter of a win over Brazil last week, scored 19 points Sunday as the United States cruised to a 111–88 win over Lithuania in a tuneup for the world championships.

Anthony set the tone early with a slam dunk in the opening minutes that drew a huge ovation from the crowd, and LeBron James closed out the first half with a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give the U.S. a 56–32 lead at the break. Dwyane Wade added 14 points as the United States improved to 4–0 in exhibition games leading up to the 2006 World Championships. The Americans took a 28-point lead after the third quarter.

