This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASKETBALL

U.S. Goes to 3-0, Routs Slovenia

After the United States whipped Slovenia 114–95 last night, LeBron James was asked if he would guarantee a FIBA world championship.

“No way,” James said with a chuckle “It’s too far away.”

But after three double-digit victo ries, the idea of the U.S. winning its first world championships since 1994 is n’t far-fetched.

The U.S.has won its first three Group D games — against Puerto Rico, China and Slovenia — by an average of 20.3 points. It hasn’t trailed after halftime.

Trail Blazers’ Aldridge To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Trail Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge, the second overall pick in the NBA draft, will undergo surgery to re pair a small ligament tear in his right shoulder.

The surgery will be performed today by Dr. Neal Elattrache in Los Angeles Portland said yesterday.The amount of time Aldridge will need to recover will be determined after the surgery.

On draft night, the Trail Blazers ac quired Aldridge, who played at Texas and a future second-round draft pick from the Chicago Bulls for forward Vik tor Khryapa and the draft rights to Tyrus Thomas, who was selected fourth overall.

Pacers Acquire Harrington From Hawks

The Indiana Pacers finally complet ed a sign-and-trade deal with the At lanta Hawks for forward Al Harrington yesterday.

The Pacers acquired Harrington and center John Edwards in exchange for a 2007 first-round pick. Harrington spent the first six years of his career with the Pacers before spending the last two in Atlanta.

“We’ve had Al before,” Pacers’ CEO Donnie Walsh said. “He was a good player for us when we had him the first time. He comes back with more seasoning. Most importantly, he fits in with what we’re trying to do at this point.”

TENNIS

Past Champs Agassi, Williams Unseeded At U.S. Open

Andre Agassi and Serena Williams were not seeded for the U.S. Open yesterday because they fell too far in the rankings during injury-interrupted seasons.

Both Agassi and Williams have won the U.S. Open twice and used to be ranked no. 1. Another past champion, Marat Safin, also is unseeded. That means Agassi, Williams, and Safin will not have any sort of protection in today’s draw and could wind up facing a top player in the first round.

The U.S. Open seeds players directly according to the ATP and WTA rankings, so no. 1-ranked Roger Federer and Amelie Mauresmo — the reigning Wimbledon champions — are seeded no. 1. The 2003 winner, Andy Roddick, is seeded no. 9, while 2000 champion Lleyton Hewitt is no. 15.

Federer is followed at the top by no. 2 Rafael Nadal, no. 3 Ivan Ljubicic, No. 4 David Nalbandian, and no. 5 James Blake, the highest-seeded American SOCCER man.

SOCCER

AC Milan and Liverpool Advance to Champions League

AC Milan and Liverpool advanced to the first round of the European Champions League yesterday along with Benfica and Hamburg SV.

AC Milan, a six-time champion whose berth was in doubt because of Italy’s match-fixing scandal, won 2–1 at Red Star Belgrade on goals by Filippo Inzaghi and Clarence Seedorf to win the home-and-home, total-goals qualifier on 3–1 aggregate OR.

— Associated Press