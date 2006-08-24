Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASEBALL

Yankees Place Mussina On 15-day DL

The New York Yankees placed righthander Mike Mussina on the 15-day disabled list yesterday with a strained right groin one day after they said they only expected him to miss one start.

The move is retroactive to Monday. Mussina left New York’s 8–5 win over Boston on Sunday night after four innings because of tightness in his groin. The 37-year-old Mussina (13–5), who has already matched his victory total from last season despite being winless in four starts since July 30, will be eligible to come off the DL on September 5.

Manager Joe Torre has said Jeff Karstens, who made his major league debut on Tuesday, would take Mussina’s turn in the rotation Sunday at the Los Angeles Angels.

FOOTBALL

Owens Reaggravates Hamstring, Likely To Miss Another Game

Terrell Owens won’t be in any hurry to get off the bicycle this time.

Like he did for most practices during training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Owens rode a stationary bicycle yesterday when the Dallas Cowboys held their first workout at home.The receiver said he reaggravated his left hamstring injury by returning to practice too soon last week.

“At this point, yeah, I will be close to 100% before I get back on the field,” Owens said. He characterized his injury as a “severe pull” and said he almost certainly will miss his third straight preseason game.

— Associated Press