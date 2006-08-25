Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOOTBALL

Owens Might Not Play Until Opener

Terrell Owens missed practice again Wednesday, virtually assuring he will miss his third straight preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend and might not play until the regularseason opener.

Owens missed 15 of 27 training camp workouts in Oxnard, Calif., and the first two exhibition games before the Cowboys resumed practice at home Wednesday.

Owens said Wednesday he aggravated his left hamstring injury by returning to practice too soon last week. The receiver characterized his injury as a “severe pull” and said he wasn’t going to jeopardize his health by rushing back again.

Palmer Will Play Monday Night Against Packers

Carson Palmer is ready to play.

With his rebuilt knee holding up in practice, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said Wednesday that he will play in the next preseason game, stepping on the field and taking a hit for the first time since his injury in the playoffs seven months ago.

Palmer is expected to start against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, when his left knee will get its biggest test yet.

“I’m going to play,” Palmer said. “Nothing’s changed. We set out this date a while back, and everything”s been on schedule and I’ve been fortunate enough to progress from day to day and week to week. So, I’ll be out there for the first time this year.”

Henson Released By Cowboys

Drew Henson was released by the Dallas Cowboys yesterday, a day after coach Bill Parcells said the quarterback wouldn’t be on the roster this season.

Parcells wouldn’t elaborate Wednesday when asked if the Cowboys were trying to trade Henson.If that was the case, they weren’t able to find any takers.

Henson started only one game in Dallas, filling in for the injured Vinny Testaverde on Thanksgiving Day 2004 before Testaverde took over after halftime.

Rice Signs 1-day Deal To Retire with 49ers

Jerry Rice spent some of his favorite days on the green practice fields next to the railroad tracks that run behind the San Francisco 49ers’ training complex.

That’s where Rice honed his game over countless hours as he became the NFL’s most prolific receiver — and that’s why he felt those fields were an appropriate place to say his latest goodbye to the sport he revolutionized.

Rice signed a one-day contract to retire with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, officially ending the receiver’s matchless career back where it began.

GOLF

Scott Leads At Bridgestone After 7-Under First Round

Four days after closing with a 67 for his best finish in a major, Adam Scott made nine birdies over his last 12 holes Thursday for a 7-under 63, giving him a two-shot lead over Jason Gore and leaving him four shots clear of Tiger Woods in the Bridgestone Invitational.

Scott made his charge too late Sunday at Medinah to have any shot in the PGA Championship, where he tied for third.

Just his luck, they don’t award the trophy on Thursday.

But the 26-year-old Australian appears headed in that direction, especially the way he kept his tee shots in the short grass at Firestone South, which enabled him to fire at the flags.

“That was my hope coming into this week, to keep playing like I did last week,” Scott said. “I just tried to keep working on the same stuff and got it going a little today. I hit a lot of good iron shots and really took the pressure off my putting by hitting them so close.”

SOCCER

Juventus To Appeal Sentence Despite FIFA Threats

Juventus formally notified an administrative court in Rome that it will appeal its sentence in a match-fixing scandal — despite the Italian soccer federation warning it could trigger more disciplinary action.

The news agency ANSA reported that Juventus had filed its appeal yesterday, but club spokesman Roberto Patriarca told the Associated Press that the club had only notified the civil court.

“Juventus has sent a notification of its intention to appeal,” Patriarca said. “In the next few days the physical appeal will be lodged.”

—Associated Press