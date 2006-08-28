Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HORSE RACING

Bluegrass Cat Retires After Breaking Bone At Travers

Bluegrass Cat became the latest 3-year-old colt forced into retirement by injury.

The Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes runner-up, who also finished second to Bernardini in Saturday’s Travers, broke a bone in his right hind leg and was retired.

The injury is not considered serious, according to trainer Todd Pletcher. It was undetected after the Travers, but Bluegrass Cat was lame in his stall yesterday morning.The fracture was found through precautionary X-rays.

FOOTBALL

Report: Cowboys Fine Owens $9,500 For Absences, Tardiness

Terrell Owens has finally pushed the Dallas Cowboys too far, drawing a $9,500 fine for missing a team meeting and a rehabilitation session and being late to an offensive meeting, The Dallas Morning News reported yesterday.

“That’s our club business. That’s going to be accounted for,” team owner Jerry Jones told the newspaper.

The incidents occurred Friday, the team’s final day preparing for a preseason game against San Francisco. The Cowboys beat the 49ers 17–7, making them 3–0 this preseason without Owens playing any of the games because of a hamstring injury that’s also kept him out of 19 of 31 practices since the start of training camp.

BASEBALL

Phillies Get Conine From Orioles

Jeff Conine was traded to Philadelphia from the Baltimore Orioles yesterday, a deal that provides the Phillies with a solid right-handed bat and veteran leadership in their drive to earn a wild-card berth.

The Orioles sent Conine and cash to Philadelphia for a player to be named. The deal was completed during the seventh inning of Baltimore’s 5-4 win over Tampa Bay yesterday.

