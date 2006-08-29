Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOOTBALL

Eagles Get WR Stallworth From Saints

Still looking to replace Terrell Owens, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Donte’ Stallworth from the New Orleans Saints yesterday.

The Eagles sent veteran linebacker Mark Simoneau and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2007 to the Saints. The trade is pending both players passing physicals with their new team.

Stallworth, the 13th overall pick in the 2002 draft, had 70 receptions for 945 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He has 195 catches for 2,791 yards and 23 TDs in 56 games, including 32 starts.

Raiders Sign Jeff George

The Oakland Raiders signed Jeff George to a contract yesterday, bringing back a player who hasn’t thrown an NFL pass in five seasons.

George, the no. 1 overall pick by Indianapolis in 1990, joined the team in time for Monday’s afternoon practice. He previously played for the Raiders in 1997-98, starting 23 games and throwing 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

It is not immediately clear what his role will be on the Raiders, who already have Aaron Brooks, AndrewWalter, and Marques Tuiasosopo on the roster.

George played with the Colts from 1990–93. He was in Atlanta from 1994–96, then spent two seasons with Oakland and one with Minnesota before joining the Redskins in 2000, first as a backup.

Chiefs Place Holmes On PUP

The odds of seeing Priest Holmes on the field this season got much longer yesterday when the Kansas City Chiefs put the three-time Pro Bowl running back on the “physically unable to perform” list.

Holmes missed the last nine games of the 2005 season after taking a hard hit from San Diego’s Shawne Merriman that caused trauma to the head and neck, and doctors have still not given him medical clearance to practice or play.

Titans Reach Deal With QB Kerry Collins

The Tennessee Titans signed veteran quarterback Kerry Collins yesterday, finally deciding they need more experience after trading Steve McNair.

Coach Jeff Fisher said Collins already met with offensive coordinator Norm Chow for about an hour and would be in practice today. Fisher said Billy Volek remains the starter, with rookie Vince Young backing him up while Collins learns the offense.

— Associated Press