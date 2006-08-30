Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOCKEY

Predators Sign Dumont To Two-Year Deal

The Nashville Predators never expected J.P. Dumont to be available during this off-season.

When the Buffalo Sabres decided that the price was too high for the forward, the Predators were more than happy to bring him down south.

Dumont agreed to a two-year deal yesterday with the Predators that will pay him $2 million during the upcoming season and $2.5 million in 2007–08.The 28-year-old right winger became an unrestricted free agent when the Sabres exercised their walkaway rights after he was awarded a $2.9-million, one-year deal in arbitration earlier this month.

HORSE RACING

NYRA, Competitors Submit Secret Bids To Run New York Racing

Four bids were made yesterday seeking the state franchise to operate horse racing in New York for the next 20 years. Bids were received by the New York Racing Association, which has held the franchise since 1955; Empire Racing Associates Inc.; Excelsior Racing Associates LLC; and Capital Play Pty Limited of Australia, said Scott Reif, spokesman for the state Ad Hoc Committee on the Future of Racing.

The state won’t release details of any of the proposals.

BASEBALL

Delmon Young Makes Big League Debut

Delmon Young made his major league debut last night for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, two months after serving a 50-game suspension in the minors for throwing his bat at an umpire.

Drafted no. 1 overall in 2003, Young was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday night.

He started in right field and batted eighth Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. In his first plate appearance, Young was hit by a pitch from Freddy Garcia in the second inning.

— Associated Press