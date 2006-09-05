Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GOLF

Woods Rolls Over Singh To Deutsche Bank Title

What began as a rally quickly turned into a rout for Tiger Woods, who matched the lowest final round of his career yesterday in the Deutsche Bank Championship to win for the fifth straight time on the PGA Tour. With a splendid array of shots and putts, Woods crushed Vijay Singh’s spirit on his way to an 8-under 63, turning a three-shot deficit into a twoshot win for his longest winning streak in a season. He played his first seven holes in 6 under par, and Singh never got closer than two shots the rest of the way.

FOOTBALL

Chargers’ Foley To Miss Season After Being Shot

Chargers linebacker Steve Foley will miss the season after being shot near his suburban home by an off-duty police officer.

– Associated Press