This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia QB Tereshinski Out for Four-Six Weeks

Georgia quarterback Joe Tereshinski will be sidelined for four to six weeks with an injured ankle, opening the door for freshman Matthew Stafford to become the starter.

FOOTBALL

Trent Green Injury Stuns Arrowhead Crowd

As Trent Green lay motionless on the turf at Arrowhead Stadium, more than 77,000 fans sat motionless in their seats.

His feet were not moving, nor were his hands. It was tough to tell if the popular quarterback, who for five years had been so indestructible, was even breathing.

From the moment Cincinnati’s Robert Geathers unleashed a brutal hit until word came that the quarterback had regained consciousness, little was said at the Bengals–Chiefs game yesterday

Chiefs General Manager Carl Peterson said Green had “pretty severe head trauma,” but regained all his senses and feeling in his arms and legs.

GOLF

Furyk Wins Canadian Open

Jim Furyk patiently worked his way to the top of the crowded leaderboard yesterday in the Canadian Open, closing with a 5-under 65 in cool and windy conditions for a one-stroke victory over Bart Bryant.

— Associated Press