This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOOTBALL

QB Green Out Indefinitely

Trent Green sustained a “very, very severe concussion” when his head was slammed into the ground by Cincinnati’s Robert Geathers and will be hospitalized at least until today, the Kansas City Chiefs said.

“He’s feeling much better,” the Chiefs president, Carl Peterson, said yesterday.”But he has a very king-sized headache. Hopefully he’ll be able to go home tomorrow.”

The two-time Pro bowl quarterback will be listed as questionable this week at Denver. Peterson said he didn’t know when Green might return.

Packers Agree to Terms With WR Robinson

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms with wide receiver Koren Robinson, who was recently cut by the Minnesota Vikings after being charged with drunken driving.

The Packers, who were shut out by the Chicago Bears for the first time since 1991 in their season opener on Sunday, scheduled a news conference to introduce Robinson yesterday.

The sixth-year veteran made the Pro Bowl for the Vikings last season, when he led the NFC and ranked fifth in the league in kickoff returns (26.0 avg., 47 returns, 1,221 yards). He returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Minnesota’s November 13 victory over the Giants.

HOCKEY

Nashville Makes Vokoun Their Highest-Paid Player

The Nashville Predators made sure goaltender Tomas Vokoun knows exactly how much they appreciate him.

A franchise that lost in the opening round of the playoffs last spring with Vokoun out because of blood clots announced yesterday they have signed the 30-year-old goalie to a four-year extension and given him the franchise’s richest contract ever at $22.8 million.

TENNIS

Roddick Passes Blake To Become Top-Ranked American

At least Andy Roddick can say he’s no. 1 in America again.

Roddick’s runner-up finish to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open moved him from no. 10 to no. 6 in the ATP rankings yesterday, ahead of fellow American James Blake, and also put him in position to qualify for the season-ending Tennis Masters Cup.

Blake, who lost to Federer in the quarterfinals, slid from no. 7 to no. 8. Federer’s third consecutive U.S. Open title kept him comfortably at no. 1, ahead of Rafael Nadal.

— Associated Press