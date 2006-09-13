Sports Desk

The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

BASKETBALL

Report: Kukoc Says He’s Likely To Retire

NBA veteran Toni Kukoc is likely to retire after failing to interest the Milwaukee Bucks or Chicago Bulls in signing him.

“It looks like I’m done,” Kukoc told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday after playing in a charity golf tournament. “There are teams that want me, but I don’t want to go far from home.”

Kukoc lives in Highland Park, Ill., and the Bulls and Bucks are the two closest teams.

Kukoc has played 13 seasons in the NBA, winning three NBA titles with Chicago before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2000. He played the last four seasons for Milwaukee. Kukoc, who turns 38 next week, said it was time for him to move away from basketball.

SOCCER

Favorites Barcelona and Chelsea Open With Victories

Favorites FC Barcelona and Chelsea picked up victories yesterday on the opening day of the group stage in this season’s Champions League.

Defending champion Barcelona routed Levski Sofia of Bulgaria 5-0 at home on first-half goals by Andres Iniesta and Ludovic Giuly, and three in the second half from Carles Puyol, Samuel Eto’o and Ronaldinho.

Chelsea, which has spent about $750 million in the last three years for players, beat Werder Bremen 2-0 on goals by Michael Essien and Michael Ballack.

— Associated Press

