Sports Desk

BASEBALL

Liriano Out For Season

Francisco Liriano has heard plenty about Cy Young during a spectacular rookie season. Now that he is out for the rest of the season, another pitcher might be entering the conversation — Tommy John. Liriano’s highly anticipated return to the Minnesota rotation came to a sudden halt because of elbow problems yesterday.

“Obviously he won’t be pitching again,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

“Something is in there bothering and continuing to stop him. … Obviously when he gets in game and puts a little extra torque in there, something is not right.We have to make sure we stop it and do what we have to do.”

Oakland beat the Twins 1–0.

FOOTBALL

Panthers’ Morgan Out, Smith Questionable for Vikings Game

Carolina linebacker Dan Morgan will not play in Sunday’s game at Minnesota as he recovers from a concussion.

All-Pro receiver Steve Smith and center Justin Hartwig also missed practice yesterday and were listed as questionable for the game.

Bills’ Vincent Out for Season, LB Spikes Hurt

The Buffalo Bills placed veteran free safety Troy Vincent on injured reserve with a hamstring injury yesterday, ending his season.

The Bills defense could be further depleted for Sunday’s game at Miami with linebacker Takeo Spikes listed as questionable because of a right hamstring injury.

Packers Trade RB Gado to Texans

The Green Bay Packers traded running back Samkon Gado to the Houston Texans yesterday for another young running back, Vernand Morency.

Gado was one of the few bright spots in the Packers’ 4–12 season last year, advancing from the practice squad to become the team’s starting running back near the end of the season. But Gado has struggled to adjust to the team’s new zone-blocking scheme.

