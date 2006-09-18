Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TENNIS

Henin-Hardenne Retires In Fed Cup Final, Baghdatis Wins

Justine Henin-Hardenne had to re tire in the finals again, this time in the last set of the decisive match of the Fed eration Cup final between Belgium and Italy. Henin-Hardenne valiantly strug gled with her knee injury yesterday winning one singles match against Francesca Schiavone to give Belgium a 2–1 lead, and then splitting sets in dou bles before she and Kirsten Flipkens retired while trailing 3–6, 6–2, 2–0 to Schiavone and Roberta Vinci. Once the Italians had broken, Henin-Hardenne said she could play no more, giving the Italians the title.

Marcos Baghdatis had an excellent season this year, and now he has won his first title. Baghdatis defeated Mario Ancic 6–4, 6–0 to win the China Open.

— Special to the Sun

GOLF

Casey Wins Match Play

Paul Casey plowed through everyone in his path to win the World Match Play Championship yesterday the richest prize in golf. It will send him off to the Ryder Cup with the biggest win of his career.

Casey never trailed in his final 71 holes of a marathon week at Wentworth, winning the final five against Shaun Micheel for a 10-and-8 victory, the largest margin of the final match in the 43-year history of the HSBC World Match Play Championship.

— Associated Press