Sports Desk

FOOTBALL

Chargers Get Backup QB Volek From Titans

After watching two division rivals lose their starting quarterbacks to injuries, the San Diego Chargers obtained Billy Volek from Tennessee on yesterday to give them a veteran behind first-year starter Philip Rivers.

Volek wanted out of Tennessee since being demoted to third-stringer behind rookie Vince Young after the Titans signed Kerry Collins. He got his wish, but the deal was delayed for obvious reasons because the Titans played the Chargers on Sunday. San Diego won 40–7 to improve to 2–0 atop the AFC West.Volek was the inactive third QB.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma Considers Canceling Washington Game Because of Dispute

Oklahoma would consider canceling its game at Washington in 2008 if the Pacific 10 Conference doesn’t change its rule requiring league officials to be used at its home stadiums, the Sooners coach, Bob Stoops, said yesterday.

The Sooners lost 34–33 at Oregon on Saturday, and Pac-10 commissioner Tom Hansen has since said that two incorrect calls by the league’s officials on Oregon’s behalf changed the outcome of the game.

On Monday, Oklahoma president David Boren sent a letter to Big 12 commissioner Kevin Weiberg asking him to pursue having the Pac-10 remove its officiating policy.

HOCKEY

Toronto Maple Leafs Enforcer Tie Domi Retires

Saying he just “couldn’t put on another jersey,” longtime Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer, Tie Domi, retired yesterday.

“I love hockey, I love the Toronto Maple Leafs, this is my home,” Domi said, his voice cracking with emotion during a packed news conference at the Air Canada Centre. “There were other interests, but I couldn’t see myself wearing another jersey other than the blue and white.”

The Leafs bought out the remaining year of his contract during the offseason.They are paying him $833,000 over two years, two-thirds of the $1.25 million he was owed.

