Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOCKEY

Blue Jackets’ Fedorov Out 4–6 Weeks

Blue Jackets center Sergei Fedorov will be out four to six weeks after injuring his left shoulder in an exhibition game.

The team did not immediately elaborate on the injury yesterday.

Fedorov, a 36-year-old veteran who spent most of his 16-year NHL career with Detroit, was hurt in the second period of a 4–1 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

He was skating toward the right side of the net when Sabres rookie Jiri Novotny came from behind and kicked out the Russian’s left leg. Fedorov was upended and slid into the boards.

HORSE RACING

NYRA Warns Bankruptcy Could Cost New York Its Race Tracks

The New York Racing Association on Wednesday said that if the state doesn’t release $19 million of the bailout it promised, bankruptcy court action could cost New York ownership of Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga race tracks.

NYRA President and CEO Charlie Hayward said increased revenue and spending cuts mean the private entity that’s held the state racing franchise since 1955 needs only $19 million more of the $30 million promised by the state in December.That will keep NYRA solvent until the franchise ends Dec. 31, 2007, he said.

NYRA contends it gets to keep too little of the money bet on races under the rules of the current franchise, which was written before an explosion in competition from televised races, off-track betting and casino gambling.

FOOTBALL

Parcells: Owens Might Not Miss Any Games

Thanks to the timing of the bye week, Terrell Owens might not miss any games because of his broken hand.

Owens broke the bone leading to his right ring finger Sunday night and had a plate surgically attached to it Monday.Although Owens’ hand was swollen and aching yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys’ coach. Bill Parcells, said he’s optimistic the receiver will be back at work next week and catching passes a week from Sunday against Tennessee.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule it out now,” Parcells said. “Maybe five days from now I might, but I wouldn’t rule it out now…. I know we’re looking to try to get him moving around pretty good in the next day or so. So we’ll see where we are.”

Portis Set To Return For Redskins on Sunday

Clinton Portis made it through the entire practice yesterday for the first time since his shoulder injury, while cornerback Shawn Springs had a setback in his attempt to return from abdominal surgery.

Portis appears set to return at running back for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. He is listed as probable on the injury report.

“Clinton looked good. He took the whole practice, felt good,” coach Joe Gibbs said. “I think we’re OK there.”

Portis partially dislocated his left shoulder in the preseason opener August 13. He played a relief role in the regular season opener against Minnesota on September 11, even though he had been limited in practice. He carried 10 times for 39 yards against the Vikings, but he jammed the rotator cuff in the same shoulder and missed last week’s game against Dallas.

— Associated Press