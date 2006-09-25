Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOOTBALL

Chris Simms Has Spleen Removed After Bucs’ Loss

Tampa Bay quarterback Chris Simms had his spleen removed after taking several hard hits in yesterday’s 26–24 loss to the Carolina Panthers and was resting comfortably in a hospital.

“Chris is doing well and we anticipate a full recovery,” the team physician, Dr. Joe Diaco, said in a brief statement, adding the 26-year-old son of the former New York Giants quarterback, Phil Simms, was in stable condition.

Simms had a blood transfusion as part of his treatment and was expected to be hospitalized for several days, Peter King said during a break on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, citing a conversation the Sports Illustrated reporter had with Simms’ mother, Diana Simms.

BASEBALL

Padres’ Hoffman Sets Saves Record

There was no doubt for whom the heavy metal bells were tolling yesterday — Trevor Hoffman and his 479 career saves.

The San Diego Padres’ 38-year-old closer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in front of a roaring crowd to become baseball’s career saves leader in a memorable 2–1 win for the NL West leaders over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

— Associated Press