Sports Desk

FOOTBALL

Warner To Retain Starting Job in Arizona

Kurt Warner will remain the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, coach Dennis Green said yesterday.

Green’s comment came in a statement released by the team following an ESPN report that Green decided that rookie Matt Leinart would replace Warner as starter for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

“Generally, talking about the starting lineup is not something we do,” Green said. “However, given the speculation that was out there we want to make it clear. We’re disappointed after last week, but we still expect to be a playoff football team and we fully expect Kurt Warner to be the quarterback that leads us.That has not changed.”

Warner threw three interceptions, two of them with Arizona inside the opponent’s 14-yard line, and fumbled a snap at the St. Louis 18 with 1:46 to go in the Cardinals’ 16–14 home loss to the Rams last Sunday.

At his regular Monday news conference, Green declined to confirm Warner would remain as a starter.

ESPN Scores Record Ratings for Saints Game

The emotional and triumphant return of the New Orleans Saints to the Superdome for the first time since Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city attracted the largest audience in ESPN’s history and the biggest audience of the night among all television networks, broadcast or cable.

The Saints-Falcons game, the third Monday Night Football broadcast of the 2006 season, was watched in 10,850,000 homes, garnering an 11.8 rating. It was the third time in three weeks that Monday Night Football set such a high-water mark and the second time the network won the night in primetime. ESPN also was no. 1 among prime-time viewing on MNF’s opener September 11.

The Saints’ 23–3 victory over Atlanta in a matchup of previously 2–0 teams was viewed by the second-largest audience in the history of cable television. It was also the first time ESPN has delivered an average of more than 10 million homes for a telecast.

Simms Moved From Intensive Care

Tampa Bay quarterback Chris Simms was moved from St. Joseph’s Hospital’s intensive care unit to a medical recovery floor yesterday, two days after having his spleen removed.

Simms was injured during Sunday’s 26–24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Doctors expect a full recovery.

The quarterback’s family issued a statement through the hospital, thanking well-wishers for their support and adding that Simms’s condition is improving daily.

“”He is expected to stay in the hospital for several more days, allowing him needed rest while his recovery continues to be closely monitored,” the statement said.

The 26-year-old son of former Giants quarterback Phil Simms took several hard hits during the game. It’s not clear which one ruptured his spleen.

BASKETBALL

Nets In No Rush To Negotiate With Carter

Whenever Vince Carter wants to discuss his contract, the Nets are ready to listen. While under contract for the next two seasons, Carter can opt out of his current deal after the upcoming season. Should he decide to stay, the All-Star guard will be paid $16 million for the 2007–08 season.

“Any conversation I’ve had with him, he’s been very consistent that he doesn’t think about it,” team president Rod Thorn said yesterday, a week before the opening of training camp. “He doesn’t want it to be an issue this year. When the appropriate time comes, we’ll address it.”

The Nets have until June 30 to extend Carter’s current contract for up to three years.If that doesn’t happen, Carter, who will earn about $15 million this season, could become a free agent.

SOCCER

Real Madrid, Arsenal Net Champions League Wins

Real Madrid, Lyon, and Arsenal were the big winners in the Champions League yesterday.

Nine-time champion Real Madrid, a 2–0 loser two weeks ago to Lyon, rebounded with an emphatic 5–1 victory over Dynamo Kiev. Raul Gonzalez and Ruud van Nistelrooy scored two goals each, with another from Jose Antonio Reyes. Raul improved his Champions League total to 53 to become the tournament’s all-time scoring leader ahead of Andriy Shevchenko with 52.Van Nistelrooy now has 49 goals in the Champions League.

Lyon picked up another victory to head Group E, winning 3–0 at Steaua Bucharest. Brazil striker Fred scored for Lyon in the 43rd, Tiago netted 10 minutes into the second half, and Karim Benzema made it 3–0 in the 89th.

In Group G, it was Arsenal 2, FC Porto 0. Thierry Henry and Alexander Hleb scored in each half in Arsenal’s victory. Henry scored in the 38th with a rare header, and Belarus midfielder Hleb made it 2–0 in the 48th from 15 yards after clever passes from William Gallas and Henry.

— Associated Press