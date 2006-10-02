Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GOLF

Woods Rolls to Sixth Straight PGA Tour Win

Tiger Woods matched his longest PGA Tour winning streak yesterday at the American Express Championship, where he was slowed by two rain delays but never threatened on his way to a 4-under 67 for an eight-shot victory.

It was his eighth victory of the year, making him the first player in PGA Tour history to win at least eight times in three seasons. Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, and Arnold Palmer each did that twice.

In a week remembered for the death of Nelson at age 94, it rekindled curiosity whether Lord Byron’s record of 11 consecutive victories indeed is untouchable. For Woods, this was perhaps his most dominant performance during a streak that began in July at the British Open.

Woods went 36 consecutive holes without missing the green, a streak that ended when he hit his approach into a bunker on no. 12 and made his only bogey of the final round.

He finished at 23-under 261 to finish eight shots ahead of Adam Scott (69) and Ian Poulter (66). Woods now is 109 under par over his last six stroke-play tournaments.

Jim Furyk, Woods’s Ryder Cup partner last week in Ireland, was the closest anyone got to Woods on a dreary afternoon north of London. With birdies on three of the first five holes, he closed within five shots until Woods made a birdie, and Furyk showed great class by taking a penalty when he didn’t have to.

Furyk closed with a 69 and finished four at 14-under 270. Ernie Els shot 67 to finish another stroke back.

HOCKEY

Devils Deal Malakhov, Make Cap Room

The Devils made a major move to get under the NHL salary cap yesterday by sending suspended defenseman Vladimir Malakhov and a conditional first-round draft pick to San Jose for defenseman Jim Fahey and the rights to left wing Alexander Korolyuk.

The deal will save the Devils $3.6 million on their cap — Malakhov’s salary — and it probably won’t cost New Jersey much because Korolyuk will play in Russia again this season and Fahey might not make the roster.

With the NHL season scheduled to open this week, Devils president and GM Lou Lamoriello has been desperate to make some moves to get under the NHL’s $44 million salary cap. He would not say whether the Devils will have to make more moves before the season opens on Friday in Carolina against the Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes.

However, he still has to sign right wing Brian Gionta, who scored a teamrecord 48 goals last season, defenseman Paul Martin, and backup goaltender Scott Clemmensen. So there might be another deal in the works.

The Devils were pushed over the cap limit this summer when they signed forward Patrik Elias to a seven-year, $42 million deal — a $7.5 million contract this season — and center Scott Gomez was awarded $5 million by an arbitrator.

BASEBALL

Cubs President MacPhail Resigns

An emotional Andy MacPhail resigned yesterday as president and CEO of the Chicago Cubs after failing to get the team to the World Series during his 12-year tenure.

The Cubs have made just two playoff appearances since MacPhail joined them in 1994 after he spent nine years with the Minnesota Twins, leading them to two World Series titles. Chicago finished its season Sunday at 66–96, the worst record in the NL.

“The clock on the MacPhail o-meter has run down to zero,” said MacPhail, who told reporters he broached the subject of resigning during a team review with Tribune Co. executives in midseason.

— Associated Press