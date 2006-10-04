Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASEBALL

Marlins Fire Girardi, Hire Fredi Gonzalez As Replacement

Thanks to a managerial shuffle yesterday, Florida Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria can now yell at umpires with the skipper’s approval.

The Marlins fired Joe Girardi, and five hours later introduced as his replacement a third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves the past four years, Fredi Gonzalez. Girardi’s departure after only one season had been expected after his rift with Loria boiled over two months ago in an on-field confrontation over the owner’s heckling of an umpire.

Gonzalez, 42, interviewed with the Marlins a year ago after Jack McKeon resigned but finished runner-up to Girardi. Born in Cuba and raised in Miami, Gonzalez became the first manager in the Marlins’ organization when they hired him to run their first minor league team in Erie, Pa., in 1992.

“It’s a long way from Erie, man,” a smiling Gonzalez said at a news conference. “I hope I’m here for a lot of years.”

Gonzalez said he has no problem with the owner razzing umps.

FOOTBALL

Shockey Won’t Be Benched for Recent Blowup

Pro Bowl tight end Jeremy Shockey is not going to be benched for comments that the Giants were outcoached in a recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

After first refusing to answer the question, the Giants’ coach, Tom Coughlin, said yesterday that Shockey would start against the Washington Redskins this weekend if his sprained right ankle was OK.

“We’ll see about his health and his condition,” a miffed Coughlin said yesterday after practice.”If he can go, he’ll start.”

— Associated Press