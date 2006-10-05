Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASEBALL

Johnson Confirmed To Start Game 3

Randy Johnson threw a bullpen session yesterday afternoon and Yankees manager Joe Torre said the left-hander is set to start Game 3 of the AL division series in Detroit on Friday night.

Johnson has a herniated disc in his back that required him to get an epidural shot last Friday. He threw in the outfield grass Saturday and then had a bullpen session the next day.

Torre said he threw 30–35 pitches about eight hours before the Yankees hosted the Tigers in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

“Everything seemed fine,” Torre said. “He’s ready to go.”

Showalter Fired As Rangers Manager

While Buck Showalter wasn’t the only person to blame for the Texas Rangers missing the playoffs again, the manager got fired for it.

“There’s a shared responsibility there, some of which is Buck’s, some of which is mine, and a good deal to the players,” general manager Jon Daniels said yesterday.”This is an organizational goal to win. When we don’t do it, it falls on all of us.”

The ax fell on Showalter after his fourth season, an 80–82 mark that was the Rangers’ sixth losing record in seven years since last making the playoffs in 1999 despite a roster with several young All-Stars.

Astros Extend Garner’s Contract, Fire Pitching Coach

After the Houston Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2003, general manager Tim Purpura had one main off-season priority: giving manager Phil Garner a one-year contract extension.

Garner will manage the Astros through the 2008 season, the team said Wednesday. His contract was set to expire after next season.

Also yesterday, the Astros fired pitching coach Jim Hickey. Hickey had been Houston’s pitching coach since Garner became manager. The Astros had the NL’s second-lowest ERA (4.08) this season and tied the New York Mets for the most shutouts (12).

— Associated Press