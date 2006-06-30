Stars Align for Quarterfinals

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HAMBURG, Germany – When Andrei Shevchenko played for AC Milan in the Itlalian first division, blue and yellow Ukraine flags with “Sheva” across them were a common sight at the San Siro in honor of the striker who was worshiped for scoring 173 goals for the famous club.

But it’s unlikely any Italians will be waving Ukraine flags today as the Chelsea-bound Shevchenko again pits his wits against defenders who struggled to stop him from scoring during his seven years with Milan.

Still regaining strength from a left knee injury suffered in May, Shevchenko has yet to set Germany 2006 alight – rather like Ukraine and Italy, whose form in reaching the quarterfinals has been unconvincing. Italy overcame Australia courtesy of a dubious late penalty, while Ukraine made it to the second round with a 1-0 win over Tunisia, then beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout following a scoreless draw.

With the country shocked by matchfixing allegations, the Azzurri have the chance to show the positive side of Italian soccer, but they are wary of Serie A’s most prolific striker in recent years.

Italy defender Alessandro Nesta, who will miss the game with a thigh injury, said of his former Milan teammate: “He’s a unique player – he has few weak points.You can’t let up for the entire 90 minutes.”

With Nesta injured and Marco Materazzi suspended, the inexperienced Andrea Barzagli is expected to start alongside Fabio Cannavaro in central defense.

“I’ve encountered him a few times in Serie A and I think he scored a few times,” Barzagli said. “I have put a little extra effort into training these past few days.”

The teams drew 0-0 last month in a World Cup warmup, though Shevchenko missed the game. Diplomatically, Shevchenko said he would “single out the whole team” when asked who were Italy’s strongest players. He is likely to face three former Milan teammates: midfielders Gennaru Gattuso and Andrea Pirlo, and striker Alberto Gilardino.

Ukraine coach Oleg Blokhin is unconcerned about criticism of his side’s displays so far. “People are saying we are playing practical, modest football,” he said. “I like the football Ukraine are playing because we are in the quarterfinals.”

As Ukranians wait eagerly for Shevchenko to step up, today’s other quarterfinal match, between Germany and Argentina, also awaits a star to emerge. The door is open for Germany’s Michael Ballack and Lukas Podolski or Argentina’s Juan Roman Riquelme to step up to the pedestal occupied by legends.

The tournament’s most eagerly awaited match so far will be a contrast of styles and mentalities – with moments of gifted individualism likely to determine the outcome between two nations who have won this trophy five times between them.

In what has been a World Cup devoid of abundant goal scoring, a new name is needed to mark an outstanding com petition. History beckons for two playmakers: Chelsea-bound Ballack and Riquelme, that stealthy lizard of football linguistics.

Ballack, in particular, will need every bit of his trademark blend of calmness and confidence today. The boy from the former East, brought up in Chemnitz, formerly Karl-Marx-Stadt, has not only to prove he has the character to lead a united nation, but that he also has the presence and sense of occasion to justify the praise heaped upon him.

Even more of a mystery surrounds Riquelme, the midfielder upon whose shoulders coach Jose Pekerman effectively places his own reputation. Riquelme may potentially be the greater of the two players, but his problems lie in the mind. He missed a penalty against Arsenal in the Champions League, and can fade from the lead role,as he did for part of the second half against Mexico.

The question marks against Germany lie in their back four and on whether young Lukas Podolski has yet developed the maturity to destroy top-flight opposition. Argentina’s trump card might lie in their substitute strikers, Carlos Tevez and the dangerous Lionel Messi, though starter Hernan Crespo has proven himself to be as stealthy as ever, with three goals in the tournament.

Javier Mascherano, the midfielder, is equally buoyed by the occasion. “It’s the chance of our lives, and we don’t know if we’ll have another,” he said. “Through a ball, we can give happiness to all the people of Argentina. But we will have to give Germany every respect if we are to win.”