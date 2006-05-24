Talk Turns to a Recovering Barbaro’s Future as a Stallion

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. – Amid the public outpouring of sympathy for Barbaro and his owners’ hopes that “someday all of you will be able to see little Barbaros running around the track,” there remains an underlying question: Would all this money and time be spent on a horse’s recovery if he were not the Kentucky Derby winner and expected to gain millions in stud fees?

“If this horse were a gelding these owners would have definitely done everything to save this horse’s life,” said Dr. Dean Richardson, who pinned together the leg bones the 3-year-old shattered in the Preakness. “If this horse could have absolutely no reproductive value, they would have saved this horse’s life.”

Even if Barbaro becomes a stallion, there still would be questions concerning his ability to cover mares because of the catastrophic injury to his hind leg.

“But that’s a long way from now,” Richardson said. “If he’s doing well, it’s conceivable he could possibly be breeding mares next year, but that’s way ahead of it. He’s just a few days into post op.”

Even so, there was more good news yesterday from the George D. Widener Hospital for Large Animals at the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center, where Barbaro was transported Saturday night directly from Pimlico Race Course.

“He’s actually better today than he was even yesterday and he was pretty good yesterday,” Richardson said, noting the colt was able to balance himself enough to scratch his left ear with his left hind leg.”He’s walking very well on the limb, absolutely normal vital signs. He’s doing very well.”

Nothing could make owners Gretchen and Roy Jackson happier. The couple lives about 10 miles away from the center, in West Grove, Pa., and Gretchen Jackson is on the board of overseers at the hospital.

“My only hope for him is that he lives a painless life,” she said at a news conference.”Whether that means he’ll be a stallion and we’re lucky enough to see little Barbaros, that would be a supreme hope for him.”

Though it will be months before the leg heals, the optimistic reports turned the topic to Barbaro’s prospect as a stallion, which could mean tens of millions of dollars. The Jacksons turned down stallion-rights offers for Barbaro before the Derby. Smarty Jones, who won the 2004 Derby and Preakness, was syndicated for $40 million, his only loss coming in the Belmont Stakes in his attempt to become the first Triple Crown winner since 1978. A win the Preakness would have improved Barbaro’s record to 7-for-7 heading into the Belmont.

Barbaro sustained a broken cannon bone above the ankle,a broken sesamoid bone behind the ankle, and a broken long pastern bone below the ankle. The fetlock joint (the ankle) was dislocated. Richardson said the long pastern bone was shattered in “20-plus pieces.”

The bones were put in place to fuse the joint by inserting a plate and 27 screws to repair damage so severe that most horses wouldn’t have survived it. Horses often are euthanized after serious leg injuries because circulation problems or fatal disease can arise during recovery.

Barbaro was fitted with a fiberglass cast from his hock to his hoof, and Richardson said he expects to put a new one on within a week. To keep the colt balanced, a specially designed shoe with extra padding was placed on Barbaro’s left hind leg.The regiment, meanwhile, remains the same – standing in his stall all day.

“Bad things can happen anytime with horses, good things take a long time to happen,” Richardson said. “It will take a long time to know if we have this thing even close to being cured.”