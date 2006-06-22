Torn ACL Ends World Cup for England’s Owen

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Michael Owen will miss the rest of the World Cup after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The England striker was injured Tuesday in the second minute of his team’s 2-2 draw with Sweden in Cologne. Owen had a scan on his knee yesterday near England’s team base in southern Germany and was to return home later in the day.

“As soon as it happened I knew I was in trouble,” Owen said in a statement. “It was a major disappointment to pick up the injury so early in the game.”

Owen’s right knee buckled after he played a pass. He rolled off the field and lay on the sideline clutching his leg while play continued, then was stretchered off the field.

The English Football Association said Owen’s recovery would be handled by his English Premier League club Newcastle. Freddy Shepherd, the club’s chairman, said Owen had ruptured the ligament, but it was “too early to say how long he will be out for.”

Players generally need 6-to-8 months to recover from a torn ACL.

Owen’s injury means Wayne Rooney’s fitness has now become crucial for England. The Manchester United striker started his first game since breaking his foot on April 29 and lasted 69 minutes.

Without Owen, England has only three strikers left: Rooney, Peter Crouch, and 17-year-old Theo Walcott, who has only 25 minutes of international experience.