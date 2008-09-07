Two TDs as Favre Leads Jets to First Victory

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MIAMI — Brett Favre hardly looked like the retiring type, raising his arms to signal a touchdown, then leaping and skipping to the bench, where he vaulted into the arms of two teammates.

Six months after Favre decided to call it a career before changing his mind, he made a successful debut with his new team as Broadway Brett, throwing for two scores to help the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins 20-14 on today.

Favre’s new beginning had a happy ending thanks to two late stands by the Jets’ defense. Dwight Lowery batted away a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 9 minutes left, and Darrelle Revis intercepted Chad Pennington — again in the end zone — with 5 seconds left.

Favre finished 15-for-22 for 194 yards and his 161st victory, extending his NFL record for starting quarterbacks.

For the Dolphins, the loss marked a disappointing start to the Bill Parcells era, and it was painfully reminiscent of last year’s 1-15 team. Parcells took over last December, but despite turning over more than half the roster and hiring Tony Sparano as coach, Miami gave up too many big plays and sputtered on offense until a frantic late rally.

The Dolphins converted a fourth-and-7 during a 53-yard drive that ended with Pennington’s 11-yard touchdown pass to David Martin, making it 20-14 with 3:27 left.

New York kept the ball on the ground for three plays and was forced to punt, and the Dolphins started from their 39 with 1:43 left. They reached the Jets 18, but when Pennington tried to hit Ted Ginn Jr. in the corner of the end zone, Revis had position and made a one-handed interception.

That clinched the Jets’ fifth consecutive win over their AFC East rivals.

Newcomers helped make it seem like old times for the Dolphins. Pennington, playing against the team that released him in favor of Favre, drew boos early before finishing 26-for-43 for 251 yards. Three times the play clock was about to expire and Pennington was forced to waste a timeout that would have come in handy in the final minute.

Miami tackle Jake Long, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, drew penalties for tripping and holding. New defensive end Randy Starks failed to wrap up Favre, who turned a sack into a touchdown.

That score came on a 22-yard fourth-down completion to Chansi Stuckey, putting the Jets ahead to stay.

Favre was traded to New York after his decision to delay retirement led to a messy divorce with the Green Bay Packers. The Jets hope Favre can transform a team that went 4-12 last year into a playoff contender, and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact.

Wearing his familiar No. 4, Favre went deep on the first play of the Jets’ second possession. Jerricho Cotchery caught the long pass in stride at the 5 and scored to complete the 56-yard play. At the other end of the field, Favre celebrated like a rookie.

With the score 7-all and Jets kicker Mike Nugent nursing a thigh injury suffered in the first quarter, the Jets decided to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-13. Under heavy pressure, Favre shrugged off the 305-pound Starks, and as he was sandwiched by two defenders, threw a dying-quail pass that found an open Stuckey for the go-ahead touchdown.

Favre converted a pair of third-downs with completions on a 69-yard drive that culminated with a 6-yard touchdown run by Thomas Jones for a 20-7 lead.

There were scattered boos for Pennington when the Dolphins totaled a single first down in their first three possessions. He moved them 78 yards and capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Fasano for a 7-all tie.

Otherwise, the offense showed little life until the fourth quarter. Ricky Williams, making his first start since 2005, totaled 24 yards in 10 carries.