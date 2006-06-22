Wagner Squanders Reyes’s Cycle, Reds Edge Mets

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Brandon Phillips hit a two-out, two-run single off closer Billy Wagner in the ninth inning to help the Cincinnati Reds overcome Jose Reyes’s cycle in a 6-5 victory over the Mets last night.

Wagner retired the first two batters easily but then walked Austin Kearns and pinch-hitter David Ross. Pinch-hitter Rich Aurilia reached on an infield single to third and Phillips followed with a sharp single to center.

Kearns and pinch-runner Quinton McCracken scored to put the Reds in front 6-5. Wagner (3-1) blew his fourth save in 18 opportunities.

Jason Standridge pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win and Todd Coffey worked the ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

Reyes hit his fourth career leadoff homer to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He doubled in the second, tripled into right-center in the fifth, and grounded a single into center in the ninth.

The last player to hit for the cycle for the Mets was Eric Valent, who did it on July 29, 2004, in New York’s 10-1 win over the Montreal Expos.

Reyes went 4-for-5 and is batting .489 (23-for-47) over his last 11 games.

Ken Griffey Jr. drove in three runs and Joe Mays pitched six strong innings in his first start in the National League for the Reds, whose shaky bullpen almost cost them again.

Cincinnati led 4-2 in the seventh before the Mets pushed across three runs against Chris Hammond. David Wright singled in Carlos Beltran with two outs and Jose Valentin hit Hammond’s next pitch over the wall in center field.

***

YANKEES 5, PHILLIES 0 In Philadelphia, Jaret Wright combined with four relievers on a three-hitter to lead the Yankees to a 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wright (4-4) gave up three hits, struck out a season-high six in five innings, and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Johnny Damon went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Yankees, who have won two straight after losing eight of 11.

Cole Hamels (1-3) pitched seven strong innings for the Phillies, who finished 2-7 on their only homestand this month to fall to 35-37.

Jimmy Rollins had two hits and Aaron Rowand had the other. Only two runners reached second base.