Week 3: Around the NFL

It takes a while to see the truth behind a season, but a few questions will be answered early, even after just two weeks. Teams like the Chiefs and Rams are what we thought they were, while the Colts and Jaguars have to fight through weakened offensive lines to maintain residence at the top. The Raiders are still full of drama, the Vikings still don’t have a quarterback, and the Lions still can’t see the forest for the trees.

And in the regular season, at least, the Patriots always seem to win, no matter who’s steering the ship.

Kansas City at Atlanta

Both of these teams will spend 2008 at the bottom rung of the NFL ladder. But while the Chiefs spin in circles, the Falcons followed a nightmare season with a front office overhaul and a great draft. Atlanta’s growing pains were evident in last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, but Kansas City took a bigger step backward when they were blown out by the Oakland Raiders, their fellow AFC West cellar-dwellers. Only the Detroit Lions have allowed more rushing yards than the Chiefs, and Atlanta can pound the rock with Michael Turner and Jerious Norwood.

Prediction: Falcons 17, Chiefs 3

Oakland at Buffalo

One of the under-reported NFL stories in this young season is the Raiders’ dominant rushing attack, led by rookie star Darren McFadden. Michael Bush and Justin Fargas round out a tremendous committee. Nearly everything else about the Raiders is a disaster — their head coach is constantly on the verge of being fired, and free-agent busts have cost them millions. The Bills are a better story. With a young, aggressive defense, excellent coaching, and special teams that seem to get better every week, they should take the Raiders to the woodshed.

Prediction: Bills 32, Raiders 15

Tampa Bay at Chicago

Last week, the Bears dropped a 17-3 third-quarter lead to the Carolina Panthers and lost a frustrating game, in which their defense was pushed around. For the second straight week, that defense will face an NFC South opponent with a focus on power running. The Bucs rank seventh in rushing yards per game with 155, and they’ll keep it on the ground as new starting quarterback Brian Griese once again replaces Jeff Garcia. Griese played previously for Tampa Bay in 2004 and 2005; a win would cement a sweet reunion.

Buccaneers 24, Bears 9

Carolina at Minnesota

These teams would be just as happy strapping on old-style leather helmets and playing smashmouth football all day. The ground game will define the contest, and each team’s offense is led by a great back with the number 28. Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson is one of the most exciting players in the game, while Carolina rookie Jonathan Stewart mixes power and speed in a way that makes opposing defenses very nervous. The difference will be in the aerial game. Jake Delhomme is a very solid passer, while the Vikings are relying on veteran Gus Frerotte in place of the ineffective Tarvaris Jackson.

Panthers 24, Vikings 14

Miami at New England

During the week, Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter opined that defeating the Patriots would be easy, because backup quarterback Matt Cassel is no Tom Brady. Truth is, Cassel has been reasonably effective in two wins, while the Dolphins have won exactly one game in 18 tries since Porter signed with them in the 2007 preseason. The Dolphins are on the way back up under Bill Parcells, but New England has far too many weapons to make an upset seem possible — no matter who their quarterback is.

Patriots 33, Dolphins 10

Houston at Tennessee

Titans quarterback Vince Young’s on-field injury and off-field drama cleared the way for Kerry Collins to take the reins. Collins is an effective passer with greater command of NFL offenses than Young has shown, and that may be all this team needs to be dangerous. Tennessee’s defense is always tough, and rookie running back Chris Johnson’s versatility has enhanced the offense. The Texans are an improving team, dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Ike and last week’s canceled game.

Titans 27, Texans 12

Arizona at Washington

Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell has struggled with the timing of Jim Zorn’s West Coast Offense, but the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the Saints was a turning point. Campbell completed his final eight passes, including a 67-yard game-winner to Santana Moss. Arizona’s Kurt Warner can match Campbell in the air and then some — he’s got the league’s best receiver duo in Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin. It’s Arizona’s surprising defense that could take the day against Washington.

Cardinals 31, Redskins 23

New Orleans at Denver

Denver’s win over the Chargers last week was cemented by two officiating blunders, but the Bronco offense doesn’t need any help from the zebras to light things up. Quarterback Jay Cutler has two weapons in Brandon Marshall and rookie Eddie Royal, and this may be the year that propels Cutler to the elite. The Saints have a multifaceted offense led by quarterback Drew Brees and running back Reggie Bush. Both defenses are liabilities, and with Saints top receiver Marques Colston injured, the Broncos are the best bet.

Broncos 26, Saints 17

Detroit at San Francisco

The last time the Lions fielded anything approaching a passable defense was the 2000 season. That was the first year of team president Matt Millen’s administration, and 2008 has been no different. The 49ers’ offense, led by former Lions coordinator Mike Martz, can take advantage of a team that’s allowed more points than any other, and more yards per game than any team but the Rams. The Lions’ offense will struggle to play catch-up all season.

49ers 27, Lions 23

St. Louis at Seattle

The Rams are the worst team in the NFL by just about any statistical measure. They haven’t beaten the Seahawks, their division rivals, since the 2004 postseason, but there might be a shot at an upset here. The Seahawks are so thin at the receiver position that they re-signed Koren Robinson to their roster. Robinson, a former Seattle first-round pick, wore out his welcome with substance abuse and legal issues. His release in 2005 was supposed to mark a new “character-first” era in Seattle, but desperation forced Seattle’s hand.

Seahawks 13, Rams 8

Cleveland at Baltimore

The Ravens were scheduled to play the Texans last week, but a weather-induced early bye changed their plans. Rookie quarterback Joe Flacco will lead an offense with a versatile running attack through Cleveland’s depleted front seven. Baltimore’s defense, still one of the league’s best, could have a field day against a surprisingly flat Browns passing attack.

Ravens 26, Browns 14

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

The Colts were down for a standing eight-count against the Vikings last week. Losing 15-0 in the third quarter and beset by injuries, Peyton Manning got the offense going and made enough big plays for a last-second win. However, losing super-safety Bob Sanders to a high ankle sprain is huge against a Jacksonville rushing attack that looks to get on track despite a patchwork offensive line.

Colts 20, Jaguars 17

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

The Eagles come into this game still smarting from a close loss to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, but Donovan McNabb leads a newly dynamic offense. Brian Westbrook is the point man, as always. The Steelers have a quick-strike offense of their own, and the kind of bruising defense that makes road wins possible against elite teams.

Steelers 16, Eagles 14

Dallas at Green Bay

This is a fascinating Sunday night battle featuring two of the deepest teams in the NFL. When they last met on November 29, 2007, backup quarterback Aaron Rodgers came off the bench and almost led a comeback. Now that Rodgers has inherited the spot on a full-time basis, he needs to finish the job. Dallas will make it tough, especially with an explosive offense, and a line designed for first-round knockouts.

Packers 23, Cowboys 20

Mr. Farrar is a writer for FootballOutsiders.com.