Week 4: Around the NFL

Six teams get byes this week, including both Super Bowl XLII entrants. However, there are some intriguing story lines among the remaining teams. The AFC’s best squads (Buffalo, Tennessee, Denver) all line up against what should be fairly easy opponents. The NFC’s biggest surprise, the Carolina Panthers, have a strong divisional matchup, and the Dallas Cowboys will look to gain a stronghold in the NFC East and firmly establish themselves as the league’s best.

Atlanta at

Carolina

The Panthers aren’t the only surprise team in this game: Nobody would have blamed the Falcons for fielding a horrible team after a total rebuild following the 2007 season. But Atlanta has some positives to build on, and they’ve given a solid effort in every game. Standing in their way is Carolina’s team, and the Panthers have the look of a deep playoff contender. There’s the power running game led by rookie Jeff Otah and Jonathan Stewart, and the passing game of Jake Delhomme and Steve Smith. If they can improve a middling defense, there’s no reason to count them out as the season goes on.

Panthers 27, Falcons 17

Cleveland at

Cincinnati

Much was expected of the Browns this year, and little has been seen. Their 0–3 record is particularly worrisome because the primary culprit is the aspect that most people thought was solid — their offense. Cleveland has scored only 26 points in their three games, the NFL’s worst. There was talk of benching quarterback Derek Anderson against the Bengals, but the signal-caller got the vote of confidence and will at least start this game. The Bengals share their in-state rival’s winless record, and while the Bengals have scored a few more points, they also have more dysfunctions.

Browns 16, Bengals 13

Houston at

Jacksonville

The Texans are still putting everything back together after Hurricane Ike ravaged their home area. They’re trying to figure out how Reliant Stadium will be able to host games in 2008. Houston’s most pressing on-field concern, though, is an inability to convert in the red zone — they’ve scored touchdowns on only three of nine tries within the opponents’ 20-yard line. Quarterback Matt Schaub has to be more productive, but rookie running back Steve Slaton is a talent to watch. The Jaguars put their first win on the board last week with a squeaker over the Colts, but there are issues, especially along their injury-decimated offensive line.

Jaguars 19, Texans 16

Denver at

Kansas City

The Broncos are on pace to put up ridiculous, 2007 Patriots-style offensive numbers. Quarterback Jay Cutler may be the most dangerous quarterback in the league, and receiver Brandon Marshall seems unstoppable. But Denver’s defense is a real problem, especially against the pass. This could upend them, but it won’t be a problem against the Chiefs, who are currently competing with the Rams for the title of Worst Team in Football. Herm Edwards’s team can’t seem to decide on a quarterback or an offensive philosophy, and their defense was dominated by the Raiders last week. Denver may go a bit more on the ground while on the road, but the Broncos should have a fairly easy time either way.

Broncos 42, Chiefs 14



San Francisco at

New Orleans

You might expect the Saints’ pass defense to be vulnerable — last year, it was among the league’s worst. What you might not expect is for the 49ers to be able to exploit it. San Francisco now has little trouble airing the ball out under offensive coordinator Mike Martz and new quarterback J.T. O’Sullivan. The Saints keep taking hits to their high-octane offense. Receiver David Patten and tight end Jeremy Shockey are the latest on the injury report. But quarterback Drew Brees will find a way to be productive, as long as he’s protected by his offensive line. Look for a shoot-out in the Big Easy.

Saints 38, 49ers 31

Green Bay at

Tampa Bay

The Packers received a couple of reality checks from the Cowboys last Sunday night. They were informed, by way of a 27–16 result, that their opponent was the class of the NFC. The Packers also found out that cornerback Al Harris suffered a spleen injury in the first quarter. Harris is trying to find a way to save his season, but he might be done. The Bucs are trying to nail down exactly what kind of team they are. Jon Gruden’s squad is known for “pounding that rock,” but Brian Griese’s 67 pass attempts in an overtime win against the Bears told a different story. If Tampa Bay goes to the air at home against a Packers secondary in transition, that could be the key to victory.

Buccaneers 24, Packers 21

Minnesota at

Tennessee

Last week, backup quarterback Gus Frerotte proved to be reasonably efficient in place of the benched Tarvaris Jackson. However, Minnesota’s coaching staff may want to reserve judgment — the Titans defense is consistently great, and especially so against the pass. Only the Giants and Eagles have more sacks than Tennessee’s 11, and only the Ravens have allowed a lower quarterback rating. As always, the Vikings will have to lead with their running game. The Titans have their own efficient quarterback replacement in Kerry Collins, and enough balance to be a threat to any team they face.

Titans 23, Vikings 19

San Diego at

Oakland

Anything less than the best isn’t good enough for San Diego’s front office. So far, this season has been a disappointment. Norv Turner’s team got their first win against the Jets on Monday night, but problems abound. The defense, affected by Shawne Merriman’s season-ending knee injury, has not been aggressive. The offense has been hamstrung by a limited rushing attack, forcing quarterback Philip Rivers to take on too much of the work. In Oakland, the run game is the one thing that’s working. The Raiders have a great zone-blocking scheme and also the young star Darren McFadden. The Chargers will be challenged, but the San Diego passing game can find targets in the Raiders’ defense.

Chargers 28, Raiders 14

Buffalo at

St. Louis

With a consistent offense, aggressive defense, and awesome special teams, the Bills are the best team nobody’s talking about. They’ve taken advantage of New England’s free fall and have the lead in the AFC East. Beating the Rams won’t impress anybody, though. St. Louis’ coaching staff is under fire, quarterback Marc Bulger has been replaced by veteran Trent Green, and you’ll need a scorecard to know the players on defense.

Bills 43, Rams 10

Washington

at Dallas

The Cowboys display the most expertise and balance in the NFL right now. From the lines out, no team has more talent, and it’s all working together. Dallas plays in the league’s best division, the NFC East, home also to the Redskins. Washington quarterback Jason Campbell has seen the light go on over the last two weeks, and the Redskins are playing well of late. It will, however, take a full-bore effort to take the Cowboys at home.

Cowboys 34, Redskins 24

Philadelphia

at Chicago

Few defensive coordinators are more noted for their aggression than Philly’s Jim Johnson. The Eagles take after quarterbacks with a fury, and Chicago’s Kyle Orton is the next target. On offense, the Eagles are enjoying a renaissance season from quarterback Donovan McNabb, and they hope that Brian Westbrook can go after suffering an ankle strain last week against Pittsburgh. Either way, there’s too much firepower for the inconsistent Bears.

Eagles 25, Bears 13



