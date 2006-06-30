A Week Absent of Upsets Presages Strong Late-Round Matches

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The first weekend of Wimbledon is upon us, and without a single upset of note.

Among the men, Roger Federer has made his difficult draw look simple. When we return next week after the July 4 holiday weekend, the top seed ought to be preparing for a quarterfinal match against Mario Ancic – unless, of course, Ancic falls to Novak Djokovic, a youngster with a big game who can talk even bigger.

David Nalbandian (who should have defeated Federer at the French Open) and James Blake remain on track for a quarterfinal meeting. So do Andy Roddick and Lleyton Hewitt, though Hewitt finds himself having to finish a fifth set today. One hurdle for Roddick: Sebastian Grosjean, a friend who took Roddick to five sets here last year.

No one has a better draw than 36-year-old Andre Agassi – that is, if he can get by no. 2 seed Rafael Nadal tomorrow. Agassi might then face countryman Mardy Fish, who has played excellent tennis this week but might not have the fortitude to topple Agassi at his last Wimbledon. A win over Nadal would give Agassi an attractive path to the semifinals, perhaps the setting of an all-American contest against Roddick.

On the women’s side, Justine Henin-Hardenne is in fine form, and her road to the semifinals presents no opponent more difficult than Martina Hingis. Henin-Hardenne and Hingis share many qualities – both are small, polished, and well versed in tactics – but Henin-Hardenne is much stronger and fitter. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Kim Clijsters, or 17-year-old Czech Nicole Vaidisova, whose powerful serve and forehand have taken to the grass so far, should contend for a spot opposite Henin-Hardenne.

Venus Williams survived a scare yesterday, and she will have to do better if she works her way into the quarterfinals and semifinals later next week (her opponents ought to be Amelie Mauresmo and Maria Sharapova). So far, Sharapova has looked the strongest in this half of the draw. This might be the year she returns to the final of her first, and only, Grand Slam title. Right now, her chances are as good as anyone’s.