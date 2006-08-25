What To Bring and Not to Bring to Flushing

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Queens will be buzzing with tennis fans and curious spectators as the U.S. Open tournament kicks off next week. Every year, the tournament issues a number of security guidelines to keep crowds and potential chaos in check. Before you pack up and hit the 7 train to Flushing Meadows, keep these rules in mind:

1) Bags: The tournament is limiting one bag per person. The official U.S. Open Web site (usopen.org) states that a bag cannot be larger than a width and length of 12 inches and a height of 16 inches, and can only have one compartment. “Knapsacks and backpacks” of any size are strictly prohibited, as are briefcases. A large shoulder or tote bag should be fine. The site notes that sealed packages are not allowed as well.

2) Electronics: Computers and laptops will not be allowed in the center. Leave your work at home! Video cameras and recording devices are also forbidden.

3) Food: The Open’s Web site states that “food, except in limited quantities, or for medical, dietary, or infant purposes” is prohibited. Be sensible about the snacks you have on your person: A small bag of Doritos or a bottle of water might be fine, but don’t attempt to bring in a six-foot hero. Glass bottles, cans, coolers, and alcoholic beverages are also not allowed.

4) Animals: No pets, unless it’s a service animal. Fluffy’s staying on the couch.

5) Sports equipment: Unless you’re Amelie Mauresmo or Roger Federer, you can’t bring your tennis rackets to the center. The same goes for bicycles, scooters, in-line skates, roller skates, and skateboards.

6) Signs: No banners or signs are permitted.

7) Weapons: Obviously, you cannot bring anything remotely dangerous into the center. Laser pointing devices, aerosol cans, and noisemaking devices will be confiscated.