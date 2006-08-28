The New York Sun

What To Watch at the U.S. Open Today

TOM PERROTTA
Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and Lindsay Davenport should all be in action on the first day of the U.S. Open, though don’t be surprised if the 30-year-old Davenport, who hurt her shoulder this weekend, struggles or has to default.

Roddick is second on Arthur Ashe Stadium, against France’s Florent Serra. Davenport is up next, followed by Agassi in the only match of the evening session. The 36-year-old Agassi, playing his last professional tournament, will not take the court until 8:30 p.m., following a ceremony in honor of Billie Jean King.

For daytime attendees, the rain is supposed to pass, and the Grandstand looks like the best place to set up for the afternoon. Donald Young, the 17-year-old American, takes on 19-year-old Novak Djokovic, one of the game’s best talents. Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 champion, and Marcos Baghdatis are also in action.

Interested in a late-starting, long-lasting, fourth-round quality men’s match? Head over to Court 11 at 6:00 p.m., where Jarkko Nieminen, seeded no. 13, takes on the dangerous Xavier Malisse. Another taxing first round match is set for Louis Armstrong Stadium, where Ivan Ljubicic (3) takes on Feliciano Lopez. Nicole Vaidisova (9) and Chanda Rubin, the oft-injured American, follow.

