What We’ve Learned In the First Four Weeks

With four weekends of NFL action in the books, here’s our quarterly report on the best and worst of the 2008 season so far.

Best player so far: Jay Cutler, quarterback, Denver Broncos

Cutler was once known mostly as the “other” quarterback in the draft that produced Vince Young and Matt Leinart. Now Young and Leinart are stuck on the bench, and all Cutler has done is complete 65% of his passes, for 1,275 yards and nine touchdowns. The 25-year-old Cutler isn’t just a star of the future; he’s a star right now.

Pleasant surprise team: Buffalo Bills

A year ago, Buffalo looked like it was making baby steps in the right direction, with a promising young quarterback in Trent Edwards. But no one could have thought they’d be the prohibitive favorites in the AFC East, which is what they are now, thanks to a 4-0 start and the injury to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Edwards is off to a strong start this season, and the Bills’ defense, led by second-year middle linebacker Paul Posluszny, is stifling. They’ll be a real threat in January.

Pleasant surprise player: Michael Turner, running back, Atlanta Falcons

Everyone knew Turner was talented as he spent the last four seasons in San Diego, getting a few carries a game coming off the bench in place of LaDainian Tomlinson. But no one could have thought he would have the kind of impact as a starter that he’s had in Atlanta. Turner is the NFL’s leading rusher, with 77 carries for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

Impact rookie: DeSean Jackson, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

Jackson made a boneheaded play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football when he started to celebrate before he reached the end zone and dropped the ball at the 1-yard line. But while he is prone to rookie mistakes, Jackson is also one of the NFL’s most exciting players. With 22 catches for 327 yards, Jackson looks like he could threaten the nearly half-century-old NFL record for receiving yards in a season by a rookie, which Bill Groman set by gaining 1,473 yards for the 1960 Houston Oilers.

Strongest unit on a bad team: Cleveland Browns’ special teams

Cleveland kicker Phil Dawson is 6-for-6 on field goals. Punter Dave Zastudil is ninth in the league with a 39.5-yard net average, and the coverage unit has allowed a total of only 39 punt return yards through four games. And Pro Bowl return man Josh Cribbs finally showed on Sunday that he’s no longer hampered by injuries, returning a punt 44 yards against the Bengals. It’s too bad for the 1-3 Browns that good special teams aren’t enough to make up for a bad offense and defense.

Biggest hole on a good team: Colts’ run defense

Calling the 1-2 Colts a good team might be a stretch, but they will be good once quarterback Peyton Manning, who missed the entire preseason with a knee injury, shakes off the rust. The question, though, is whether they’ll be great, and there’s not nearly as much reason for optimism about the Colts’ run defense, which has given up 100-yard days to four different running backs in three games. The last time the Colts’ run defense looked this bad was midway through the 2006 season, and that year they firmed up in time for the playoffs and won the Super Bowl. Can the Colts be confident that they can do the same in 2008?

Outstanding coach: Jeff Fisher, Tennessee Titans

The Titans tried to build their team around quarterback Vince Young, and it hasn’t worked: Young has been injured and ineffective this season, and there are questions about whether he has the mental makeup to be an NFL quarterback. But Fisher hasn’t allowed that to derail his team. In fact, the Titans, who are 4-0 behind a stout defense, have a good running attack, and have Kerry Collins, a quarterback who doesn’t lose games for them, might just be the best team in the AFC. Fisher is the longest-tenured coach in the NFL, and 2008 is looking like his best coaching season yet.

Best team: Giants

The 3-0 Giants are the only undefeated team in the NFC, and there’s every reason to believe they’ll win the NFC East, which is the toughest division in football. Big Blue is the league’s most well-rounded team, with quarterback Eli Manning passing as well as he ever has, with three different running backs who can make big plays on the ground, with a defense that is strong against the run and the pass, and with one of the best special teams units in the NFL. Last year’s run through the playoffs and to the title was a shock, but if this year’s Giants win the Super Bowl, no one should be surprised. Despite losing Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, and Jeremy Shockey, the defending champions are better than they were a year ago.

Mr. Smith is a writer for FanHouse.com.