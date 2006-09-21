Willis Beats Mets With Bat and Arm

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Dontrelle Willis is doing everything he can to keep the Florida Marlins in the wild-card race.

Willis hit two home runs and pitched into the ninth inning to lead the Marlins over the Mets 6–3 last night.

Willis also pulled a run-scoring single into right field in Florida’s three-run sixth. Matt Treanor’s RBI double put the Marlins in front 2-1 before Willis drove him in with a base hit and Hanley Ramirez added a run-scoring groundout.

Willis’ strong effort helped Florida snap a four-game losing streak and kept alive its dwindling hopes of winning the NL wild card. The Marlins pulled within 4.5 games of Los Angeles.

New York’s only concern right now is keeping healthy and getting some rest ahead of the postseason. The Mets beat Florida 4–0 Monday night to clinch the NL East title, becoming the first team in the majors to qualify for the playoffs.

Willis (12–11) has won three straight starts for the first time this season. He allowed three runs and seven hits to improve to 3–1 against the Mets this season and 11–2 in his career. The left-hander is 5–1 with a no-decision in his last seven starts overall.

His three homers this season have all come at Shea Stadium. He also hit a grand slam in Florida’s 7–3 win over New York on July 7.

Joe Borowski came on with runners at first and second and got two outs for his 35th save in 42 chances. He retired Jose Reyes on a fly ball with the bases loaded to end it.

Paul Lo Duca, who finished with three hits for the Mets, doubled in a run and scored in the sixth to cut it to 4–3. But Willis hit his second homer of the game in the eighth and Ramirez scored from second on Roberto Hernandez’s wild pitch to restore Florida’s three-run lead.