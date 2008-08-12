Win Against Nigeria Is Crucial for Men’s Soccer Hopes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The U.S. men’s soccer team squares off against Nigeria tomorrow at Beijing’s Workers Stadium, and the game is crucial for both countries. For America, the equation is simple: Beat Nigeria and clinch a quarterfinal spot, and avoid playing against tournament heavyweight Argentina until the semifinals. Lose or draw, and America is left sweating out the result of the Netherlands/Japan match.

Perhaps just as important as advancing is the restorative effect a win would have for the psyches of the American players. A victory against a talented Nigeria team would purge bad memories of America’s last-second draw against the Netherlands and prove the team can win without two of its best players. The game will test America’s talent, mental toughness, and squad depth all at once. Can America pass the test?

In its second group match of the Olympics, America was literally seconds from securing quarterfinal qualification — and an impressive win — against the favored Dutch team. Leading 2-1 in injury time, the Netherlands equalized on a free kick from just outside America’s penalty box. The foul that led to the free kick was the culmination of a decisive period of play in the match and was telling for the young American team: After taking the lead, the Americans looked uncomfortable as they tried to maintain possession and kill off the game. The U.S. continually gave the ball back to the Dutch, and their efforts at time wasting were ineffective, leading to a punishing result at the hands of the Netherlands.

The result instantly changed the Nigeria game from meaningless to critical for America. Even worse, two key Americans will miss the match. Freddy Adu, whose quick feet and darting runs were, at times, too much for the Dutch defense to handle, got his second yellow card for a needless foul in the second half. Central midfielder Michael Bradley’s second yellow cared was even worse, as he was fruitlessly wasting time near the end of the match.

Nigeria, though, will also be without two starters for the crucial match. Defenders Olubayo Adefemi and Onyekachi Apam are both suspended after accumulating two yellows in the first two matches. But Adu and Bradley make for more important absentees.

For America, the daunting task of covering for Adu and Bradley’s contributions will fall primarily to Sacha Kljestan and Jozy Altidore. That’s the good news. Kljestan scored the first American goal against the Netherlands off a great pass from Adu. Jozy Altidore scored America’s second goal and is the most talented player on the American roster.

To be sure, America has acquitted itself quite well so far. The next generation of American talent, including Adu, Kljestan, Altidore, goalkeeper Brad Guzan, and fullback Marvell Wynne, look set to make meaningful contributions with the senior national team at the 2010 World Cup. But moral victories are not nearly enough these days for a country with ambitions of becoming a soccer power.

Before the match against the Netherlands, the coach of the Dutch Olympic team, Foppe de Haan, said that the Americans doesn’t”have anybody extremely good.” Failure to qualify for the quarterfinals will underscore his point. And although quarterfinal qualification will not entirely disprove the manager’s dismissal of American talent, the jab will at least provide a further showcase for someone on Team USA to prove that they are, indeed, “extremely good.”

A victory against Nigeria not only assures a quarterfinal spot but also that the U.S. avoids Argentina in the quarterfinals. The Ivory Coast, the likely quarterfinal opponent if America wins Group B, has looked strong through the first two group matches but is certainly an easier challenge for the Americans to overcome than the talented Argentines. At that point, the semifinals and a guarantee of playing for a medal would put the U.S. in position for the kind of tournament result that top national teams must deliver on a regular basis. The men’s Olympic soccer team has not won a medal since 1904. Expect Sacha and Jozy to pick up the slack for their suspended teammates and help America pass the test.

samsternjones@gmail.com